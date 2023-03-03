Treasury Software Market is Probable to Influence the Value of USD 510.06 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demand, Challenges and Competitive Analysis

LONDON, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has just completed and published a study report with the title " Treasury Software Market " (including the United States, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, and other regions). The report emphasizes opportunities, and risks, and leverages this information to help readers make strategic and tactical decisions. The transparent, trustworthy, and extensive market information and data included in the Treasury Software business report will definitely help develop business and improve return on investment (ROI). The market report estimates the region that is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Treasury Software Market. It figures out whether there will be any changes in the market competition during the forecast period. These insights are often critical to key business processes such as product planning, new product development, distribution route planning, and sales force development. This market research report really serves to be a proven solution for businesses to gain a competitive advantage.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the treasury software market is expected to reach USD 510.06 million by 2030, which is USD 390.35 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 3.40% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

The treasury software market is developing due to the usage of cloud technology. The application of these deployment approaches has augmented the cost-effectiveness of treasury software while also increasing their flexibility to meet customer’s needs. Also, it has been seen that, managing cash flow is important to a business's existence. As a result, companies use treasury software to automate three major areas such as assets, cash flows, and investments during the forecast period.

Treasury software is used to monitoring an enterprises assets with the major goal of managing the firm’s liquidity and minimizing operational, financial and reputational risk. Treasury software is used to manage investment, disbursements, collections and financing operations, and concentration. It may also include financial derivatives trading, currency trading, bond trading, and associated financial risk management in large organizations.

Some of the major players operating in the treasury software market are:

Orcale (U.S.)

SAP (Germany)

SAGE Publications (U.S.)

Fiserv, Inc. (U.S.)

Finastra. (U.K.)

ACI Worldwide (U.S.)

Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd. (U.S.)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

Salmon Treasurer TMS (Ireland)

EdgeVerve Systems Limited (India)

MUREX S.A.S (France)

Emphasys Software (U.S.)

Nextage Ltd (India)

SS&C Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

CashAnalytics (Ireland)

DataLog Finance (France)

Treasury Software Corp. (U.S.)

Recent Development

In 2021: Finastra announced the successful completion of its acquisition with Malauzai to facilitate digital transformation for credit unions and community banks nationally. To deliver a smooth banking experience with an extensive range of services, the company was capable to connect Malauzi's digital solution with Finastra's Fusion Phoenix core banking system,

In 2021: The expansion of SS&C Geneva in China was announced by SS&C Technologies, Inc. to diversify its clientele and boost operational effectiveness. This action was taken to diversify the product line and encourage business growth. This also aided the business in developing a solid product, strategy, and sales network throughout the area.

We can add or profile new company as per client need in the report. Final confirmation to be provided by research team depending upon the difficulty of survey.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Treasury Software Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Treasury Software Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Opportunities

Increasing demand for treasury software for capital risk management services

Organizations all over the globe are highly focused on reducing their liquidity to avoid losses associated with securities or converting assets into cash or utilizing cash efficiently. For instance, the State Bank of India announced a loss of USD 702.14 million in August 2018 in the second quarter owing to higher provisions on treasury losses, wage revisions and gratuity ceilings. Therefore, increasing demand for treasury software for capital risk management services will create immense opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Growth Drivers

High acceptance of automated systems

The widespread usage of automation systems is expected to drive the growth of the treasury software market during the forecast period. The increasing acceptance of treasury software among various end users such as banks, corporations and governments is also expected to fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, precise audit control and lower expenses is anticipated to have an advantageous impact on the market growth. Also, the extensive use of treasury management systems to quick changes in corporate and government laws and automate financial operations are projected to boost the demand for the treasury software, and propelling the market forward.

Rise in incidence of internet fraud and data leakage

Increased incidence of Internet fraud and data leakage in banks and other industries has encouraged the adoption of analytics solutions such as artificial learning, machine learning, and big data to automate treasury tasks and recommend actions to identify exceptions to policy. For instance, Citi which is a US-based multinational bank has launched a NextGen AI compliance project. The use of treasury software is anticipated to grow further during the forecast period.

Treasury Software Market Scope and Size:

Operating System

Windows

Linux

MAC

Android

IOS

Application

Liquidity and Cash Management

Investment Management

Debt Management

Financial Risk Management

Tax Planning

Deployment Model

Cloud

On Premise

Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMES)

Vertical

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Chemicals

Energy

Treasury Software Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The treasury software market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, operating system, application, deployment model, organization size and vertical as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Treasury Software market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the treasury software market in terms of revenue and market owing to large presence of major players and high adoption of advanced technology in this region.

Europe will continue to project the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period of 2023-2030 owing to changing corporate and government regulations and growing adoption of smart e-payment management tools in this region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Treasury Software Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Treasury Software Market, By Operating System Global Treasury Software Market, By Application Global Treasury Software Market, By Deployment Model Global Treasury Software Market, By Organization Size Global Treasury Software Market, By Vertical Global Treasury Software Market, By Region Global Treasury Software Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

Critical Insights Related to the Treasury Software Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth-driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Customization Options

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level and can be customized according to needs.

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization).

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what the future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

