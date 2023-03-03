Robotic Process Automation Market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 38.2% from 2023 to 2030, According To Contrive Datum Insights

Farmington, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Robotic Process Automation Market Size Was Valued At USD 1.89 Billion In 2022 And Is Expected To Grow At A Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) Of 38.2% From 2022 To 2030. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is a new technology that helps automate day-to-day business tasks by using software robots that act like humans to do repetitive tasks across the company. It can be used in telecommunications, shopping, banking, accounting, human resources, healthcare, and IT, among other places. RPA helps businesses handle transactions, trigger reactions, change data, and talk to other digital systems. When RPA is used, it helps improve the customer experience, lower operational risk, improve internal processes, cut costs, and make the business run more efficiently.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Robotic Process Automation Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Robotic Process Automation Market Recent Developments:

In March 2022 : SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. acquires Blue Prism Group Plc for approximately $1.6 billion. With this acquisition, the company expands its automation services and software capabilities in the healthcare and financial services sectors. The acquisition helps the company develop deep expertise in robotic process automation and intelligent automation product offerings.

: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. acquires Blue Prism Group Plc for approximately $1.6 billion. With this acquisition, the company expands its automation services and software capabilities in the healthcare and financial services sectors. The acquisition helps the company develop deep expertise in robotic process automation and intelligent automation product offerings. In March 2021 : Microsoft rolls out robotic process automation for its Windows 10 users. The company's RPA Power Platform product helps automate repetitive, monotonous tasks performed by humans.

: Microsoft rolls out robotic process automation for its Windows 10 users. The company's RPA Power Platform product helps automate repetitive, monotonous tasks performed by humans. In November 2020 - Pegasystems, Inc. launched Pega Auto-balancing RPA digital transformation solution. The solution is powered by advanced artificial intelligence technology to optimize workload management without human intervention.

- Pegasystems, Inc. launched Pega Auto-balancing RPA digital transformation solution. The solution is powered by advanced artificial intelligence technology to optimize workload management without human intervention. In December 2019 - Kryon Systems partnered with content services company Naviant to accelerate intelligent robotic automation solutions. The company's software solutions automate and manage Naviant's partner Hyland solutions to provide enhanced customer service.

Robotic Process Automation Market Dynamics:

All over the world, governments are helping industries grow so that their countries can grow as a whole. This has led to the use of different automation and networking parts and technologies to help the industry's structure grow and change. The government is putting most of its attention on the growth of the process and discrete businesses. For example, the government of Singapore has teamed up with groups like the Singapore Food Manufacturing Association (SFMA) and the Food Innovation Resource Center to use the latest automation solutions in the food and food business. These include SCADA, PLC, DCS, robots, and cables. The liquor business. India's manufacturing sector is getting a boost from the government's National Manufacturing Policy (NMP). The Indian government has also taken steps, like the Make in India Policy, to urge manufacturing plants to use automation.

Regional Outlook:

In 2021, 37.26% of the revenue came from North America, and this share is projected to grow steadily over the next five years. This is estimated based on how many government agencies and companies in the area use automation solutions and process management. Also, the use of RPA in small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in North America is helping the market grow because more people are becoming aware of how to improve business functions like data entry, accounting/finance, procurement information, record keeping, and a number of HR-related functions. Also, a 2020 study by German business process management company Signavio found that around 1,000 U.S. employees don't want to switch from manual to automated work, which is expected because the market is growing in the country.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/57655/

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 38.2% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 1.89 Billion By Type Automated Solution, Decision Support and Management Solutions, Interaction Solutions, Other By Applications Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing and Logistics, Telecom and IT, Retail and Consumer Goods, Travel, Hospitality and Transportation, Others By Deployment Cloud, On-Premise By Companies Nice Systems, Pegasystems, Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism, Ipsoft, Celaton, Redwood Software, Uipath, Verint System, Xerox, Arago Us, IBM, Thoughtonomy, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Robotic Process Automation Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Nice Systems, Pegasystems, Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism, Ipsoft, Celaton, Redwood Software, Uipath, Verint System, Xerox, Arago Us, IBM, Thoughtonomy, and Others.

Robotic Process Automation Market by Types:

Automated Solution

Decision Support and Management Solutions

Interaction Solutions

Other

Robotic Process Automation Market by Applications:

Banking

Financial Services and Insurance

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing and Logistics

Telecom and IT

Retail and Consumer Goods

Travel

Hospitality and Transportation

Others

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Hometech Textiles Market - The Global Hometech Textiles Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Owing to the exploding population of the continent, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the global home textile market. North America holds the second largest share of the total hometech textile market worldwide. Latin America is the third largest consumer of hometech textiles worldwide, behind North America.

The Global Hometech Textiles Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Owing to the exploding population of the continent, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the global home textile market. North America holds the second largest share of the total hometech textile market worldwide. Latin America is the third largest consumer of hometech textiles worldwide, behind North America. Core Biopsy Needles Market - The Global Core Biopsy Needles Market Size Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.5% During The Forecast Period 2022-2030. North America dominates the core needle biopsy market owing to the prevalence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, increased research and development proficiencies by the pharmaceutical companies and rapid adoption of new and better healthcare technologies.

The Global Core Biopsy Needles Market Size Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.5% During The Forecast Period 2022-2030. North America dominates the core needle biopsy market owing to the prevalence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, increased research and development proficiencies by the pharmaceutical companies and rapid adoption of new and better healthcare technologies. Biohacking Market – The Global Biohacking Market size was valued at USD 18.95 Billion. in 2022, and the total revenue is expected to grow by 19.8 % from 2022 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 80.40 Billion. The North American region is expected to hold the largest market share in the global biohacking market, due to various state laws in the US, regulating experiments in biology, thus making it Make it easy for bio hackers to share tips and tricks to help out.

The Global Biohacking Market size was valued at USD 18.95 Billion. in 2022, and the total revenue is expected to grow by 19.8 % from 2022 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 80.40 Billion. The North American region is expected to hold the largest market share in the global biohacking market, due to various state laws in the US, regulating experiments in biology, thus making it Make it easy for bio hackers to share tips and tricks to help out. Granular Biochar Market - The granular biochar market is expected to grow from US$ 68,789.87 Thousand in 2022 to US$ 134,541.08 Thousand by 2029; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2030. In 2021, Asia Pacific dominates the global market. Furthermore, it is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. The granular biochar market in the Asia Pacific is growing owing to various factors such as increasing demand for organic and healthy products, increasing use of granular biochar in the water and wastewater treatment industry, implementation of the latest technologies in the region, and expanding research and development efforts.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com