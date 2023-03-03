AS TALLINK GRUPP STATISTICS FOR FEBRUARY 2023

In February 2023 AS Tallink Grupp transported 355,796 passengers, which is a 51.3% increase compared to February 2022. The number of cargo units decreased by 18.7% to 26,784 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 11.0% to 50,259 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for February 2023 were the following:

February 2023 February 2022 Change Passengers 355,796 235,214 51.3% Finland - Sweden 114,181 79,233 44.1% Estonia - Finland 205,738 139,708 47.3% Estonia - Sweden 35,877 16,273 120.5% Cargo Units 26,784 32,958 -18.7% Finland - Sweden 2,552 5,834 -56.3% Estonia - Finland 19,784 22,937 -13.7% Estonia - Sweden 4,448 4,187 6.2% Passenger Vehicles 50,259 45,295 11.0% Finland - Sweden 3,413 4,454 -23.4% Estonia - Finland 45,411 39,830 14.0% Estonia - Sweden 1,435 1,011 41.9%

FINLAND – SWEDEN

The February Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm routes. The cruise ferry Galaxy stopped operating on the Turku-Stockholm route in September 2022 due to a charter contract. Due to scheduled maintenance works, cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony did not operate on the route for 17 days in total.

ESTONIA – FINLAND

The February Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of shuttle services including new shuttle vessel MyStar that was added to the route from 13 December 2022. The cruise ferry Silja Europa stopped operating on the Tallinn-Helsinki route in August 2022 due to a charter contract. The cargo vessel Sea Wind was sold in April 2022.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

The February Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär route.

OTHER EVENTS

In February 2023, the charter agreement extension was signed for six months for the cruise vessel Galaxy.

Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Coordinator

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Attachment