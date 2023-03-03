English Finnish

BOREO PLC Investor news 3 March 2023 at 10:00 EET

Boreo’s subsidiary Muottikolmio acquires Lamox Oy

Boreo’s subsidiary Muottikolmio Oy has on March 3, 2023, signed and closed a share and purchase agreement to acquire entire share capital of Lamox Oy, from Malum Oy.

The add-on acquisition supports Muottikolmio’s growth ambitions, enables wider product offering and improves the company’s position within the renovation construction market. Lamox is Muottikolmio’s long-term supplier of patented Termotuote products.

Founded in 2013, Lamox is a manufacturer of patented Termotuote products which are used in hidden socle repairs. During its years in business, Termotuote has gained a strong position among building companies and constructors. Lamox’s operations are located in Alajärvi, Finland. In FY 2022, Lamox had revenues of c. EUR 0,6 million and an EBITDA of c. EUR 0,1 million.

Lamox will be reported under Boreo’s Technical Trade Business Area.

Lamox Oy – Key financials1

2022 2021 2020 Revenue, EURm 0,6 0,7 0,7 EBITDA, EURm 0,1 0,2 0,2 EBITDA, % 19,5 28,9 23,9 Total assets, EURm 0,4 0,4 0,3 Equity, EURm 0,3 0,3 0,2 Net debt, EURm (0,2) (0,2) (0,2)

[1] Illustrative key financials are based on Finnish Accounting Standards (FAS), financial year ending 30.4.

