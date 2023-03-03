Bonduelle - Statement of availability of the Half-Year Financial Report on December 31, 2022

English French

BONDUELLE

A French SCA (Limited Partnership by Shares) with a capital of 57,102,699.50 Euros



Head Office: La Woestyne 59173 Renescure, France

Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)

Villeneuve d’Ascq, on March 3, 2023

Statement of availability

of the Half-Year Financial Report on December 31, 2022

The company today announces that it released its Half Year Report on December 31, 2022 and filed the report at the AMF.

The Half Year Report is available on the website of the company at the following address: www.bonduelle.com under the topic “Investors / Regulated information” (https://www.bonduelle.com/en/investors/regulated-information/).

