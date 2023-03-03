Global Kids Music Learning Apps Market Report 2022: Increasing Proliferation of Connected and Smart Devices in E-Learning Drives Growth

Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Kids Music Learning Apps Market, by Instrument Type, by Session Type, by Platforms, by Learning Styles, by Age Group, by Pricing Model, Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global kids music learning apps market held a market value of USD 198.76 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 584.90 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period. Moreover, the market volume size in 2021 was nearly 4.37 Million subscribers.



With the increasing inclination towards learning applications, music learning applications have seen a steady rise over the past few years owing to a surge in inclination towards such platforms for children. The driving factors of this industry include high usage of smartphones and smart devices by children, focus on parents to develop their children's music knowledge, as well as increase accessibility to the applications online.



On the other hand, the increased data breaches and the security concerns are expected to hamper the market growth over the anticipated period. However, the increased advancements in the applications is set to create lucrative opportunities in the near future. For instance, Read Music Pro constitutes nearly 125 exercises for sight-reading, coupled with many quizzes and tools to recall the names in a series of notes.



Growth Influencers:



Increasing awareness about education apps



Music education in the last few years is able to grasp the attention of students all over the world. Elements, such as video conferencing, file sharing, instant messaging, digital whiteboarding are mediums that are used for conveying online music education. Digital music tools including YouTube, digital sheet music, application and platforms, cloud-based systems, are transmuting the music education industry from the traditional music learning process. The rising demand for these apps is due to the rising contribution of the prominent players in the market, in turn, driving the growth for kids music learning apps industry.



Increasing proliferation of connected and smart devices in e-learning



With the pandemic outbreak, there occurred a rise in usage of smartphones and smart devices in households across the globe. In light of this, it also resulted in the increase in children learning online music. For instance, a survey conducted by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, stated that around 38% of the children in the UK commenced learning a musical instrument during the isolation period at home. Thus, such increase in the usage of smart devices and increasing inclination is expected to drive the market growth.



Segments Overview:



The global kids music learning apps market is segmented into instrument type, session type, platforms, learning styles, age group, and pricing model.



By Instrument Type

Piano

Guitar

Banjo

Violin

Others

The guitar segment held the highest market share of more than 30% in 2021 owing to the capability of guitar instruments to perform several music forms such as remix, pop.



By Session Type

Solo

Group

The solo session type segment is projected to achieve the highest growth rate of approximately 13.1%.



By Platforms

Web-based

Mobile

iOS

Android

On the basis of mobile segment, the iOS sub-segment is projected to cross the mark of USD 100 Million revenue by 2023.



By Learning Styles

Visual (Spatial)

Aural (Auditory-Musical)

Verbal (Linguistic)

Physical (Kinesthetic)

Logical (Mathematical)

Social (Interpersonal)

Solitary (Intrapersonal)

The visual segment held the largest market share of more than 30% in 2021. On the other hand, the social segment held an opportunity of more than USD 50 Million during 2022-2030.



By Age Group

< 5 Yrs

5 - 12 Yrs (Highest CAGR: 13.3%)

12 - 21 years

The 5-12 years sub-segment is anticipated to hold the highest growth rate of 13.3% owing to the rising inclination of parents of this age group to enroll children in music schools.



By Pricing Model

Freemium Model

Subscription Model

Paid Tutorial Service Model

The subscription model held the largest market share of more than 35% in 2021 owing to its numerous benefits pertaining to usage, technical know-how and accessibility.



Regional Overview



By region, the global kids music learning apps market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The North American market for kids music learning apps is predicted to hold a significant share owing to the increasing automation and digitalization of the music industry in countries such as US.



The European region is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate due to the rising awareness regarding music applications. The Asia Pacific region is also anticipated to grow at a considerable rate owing to the increase in launches of music learning apps for children, such as Sur Sadhana, Riyaz, Riyaz Komal Gandhar, and many others.

The global kids music learning apps market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the global kids music learning apps market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global kids music learning apps market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global kids music learning apps market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global kids music learning apps market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global kids music learning apps market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the global kids music learning apps market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global kids music learning apps market?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 255 Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $198.76 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $584.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Global



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Musicca

flowkey GmbH

Arobas Music

Musopia

Melodics

My Music Teacher

JoyTunes

Ultimate Guitar. Yokee Music LTD.

Yousician

Ubisoft Entertainment SA

