Refurbished Fitness Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Growing Trend of Home Gyms Presents Opportunities

The "Refurbished Fitness Equipment Market by Type, End-user, Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report
According to the report the refurbished fitness equipment market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.
Key factors driving the growth of the refurbished fitness equipment market include rise in health awareness among consumers, increase in the number of gyms and fitness clubs, lower costs of refurbished fitness equipment. In recent years, hectic schedules and work pressure have made the human body vulnerable to a variety of health problems.
Increasing health-related risks put pressure on consumers to live an active, balanced, and healthy lifestyle, which leads to an increase in the adoption of fitness and sports routines, as well as fitness equipment. The refurbished fitness equipment market is being driven by a rise in health awareness and a desire for an active and healthy lifestyle around the world.
Increased health risks have resulted from sedentary lifestyles and dietary changes. As a result, increased awareness of the importance of regular physical activity in maintaining a healthy lifestyle boosts the growth of the refurbished fitness equipment market, particularly in the residential sector.
The market also offers growth opportunities to the key players in the market. With the increasing consumer awareness regarding health and well-being, many consumers have started incorporating gyms and fitness centers into their daily routines. However, many consumers find it difficult to visit such establishments on a daily basis due to several reasons such as lack of time due to hectic lifestyles, long distances between home & centers, opposing time schedules and more.
Owing to such reasons, many consumers are making their own gyms at home. This is especially prevalent in North America and Europe where consumers possess stand-alone homes with enough space to build their own gyms. Several apartment complexes and residential buildings have started building their own gyms to provide their residents with health facilities. This trend can help provide several growth opportunities in the market.
Key Market Segments
By Type
- Cardio Equipment
- Type
- Treadmills
- Ellipticals
- Bikes
- Others
- Weight Training Equipment
- Type
- Upper body machines
- Lower body machines
- Others
By End User
- Residential
- Commercial
By Distribution Channel
- Offline Channels
- Online Channels
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Market Players
- USA Fitness Equipment Depot
- FITLINE INDIA PVT. LTD
- Primo Fitness
- AME Fit Equipment
- Origin Fitness Ltd.
- Brunswick Corporation
- THINK Fitness Co., Ltd.
- Grays Fitness
- Pro Gym Supply, Inc.
- Best Used Gym Equipment
- Johnson Health Tech. Co,Ltd.
- Gym Experts
- Fitness Superstore, Inc.
- GLOBAL FITNESS, INC.
- Gymkit UK
- Myhomefitness.ie
- UK Gym Equipment Ltd.
- Rebirth Fitness
- FitKit UK Ltd
- F1 RECREATION
Key Market Insights
- By type, the cardio equipment segment dominated the market in 2021 and the weight training equipment is likely to have the highest growth during the forecast period.
- By end user, the commercial segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.
- By distribution channel, online channels had the highest market share in 2021 and are also expected to have the highest growth during the forecast period.
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|234
|Forecast Period
|2021 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021
|$1084 million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$1861.4 million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
