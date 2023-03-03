Refurbished Fitness Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Growing Trend of Home Gyms Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refurbished Fitness Equipment Market by Type, End-user, Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report the refurbished fitness equipment market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.



Key factors driving the growth of the refurbished fitness equipment market include rise in health awareness among consumers, increase in the number of gyms and fitness clubs, lower costs of refurbished fitness equipment. In recent years, hectic schedules and work pressure have made the human body vulnerable to a variety of health problems.

Increasing health-related risks put pressure on consumers to live an active, balanced, and healthy lifestyle, which leads to an increase in the adoption of fitness and sports routines, as well as fitness equipment. The refurbished fitness equipment market is being driven by a rise in health awareness and a desire for an active and healthy lifestyle around the world.

Increased health risks have resulted from sedentary lifestyles and dietary changes. As a result, increased awareness of the importance of regular physical activity in maintaining a healthy lifestyle boosts the growth of the refurbished fitness equipment market, particularly in the residential sector.



The market also offers growth opportunities to the key players in the market. With the increasing consumer awareness regarding health and well-being, many consumers have started incorporating gyms and fitness centers into their daily routines. However, many consumers find it difficult to visit such establishments on a daily basis due to several reasons such as lack of time due to hectic lifestyles, long distances between home & centers, opposing time schedules and more.

Owing to such reasons, many consumers are making their own gyms at home. This is especially prevalent in North America and Europe where consumers possess stand-alone homes with enough space to build their own gyms. Several apartment complexes and residential buildings have started building their own gyms to provide their residents with health facilities. This trend can help provide several growth opportunities in the market.





Key Market Segments

By Type

Cardio Equipment

Type

Treadmills

Ellipticals

Bikes

Others

Weight Training Equipment

Type

Upper body machines

Lower body machines

Others

By End User

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Offline Channels

Online Channels

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

USA Fitness Equipment Depot

FITLINE INDIA PVT. LTD

Primo Fitness

AME Fit Equipment

Origin Fitness Ltd.

Brunswick Corporation

THINK Fitness Co., Ltd.

Grays Fitness

Pro Gym Supply, Inc.

Best Used Gym Equipment

Johnson Health Tech. Co,Ltd.

Gym Experts

Fitness Superstore, Inc.

GLOBAL FITNESS, INC.

Gymkit UK

Myhomefitness.ie

UK Gym Equipment Ltd.

Rebirth Fitness

FitKit UK Ltd

F1 RECREATION

