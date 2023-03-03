Plastic Films and Sheets Market to hit USD 178.19 Bn by 2029 to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 percent over the forecast period

Pune, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Material & Chemical business consulting firm, has published a market intelligence report on the “ Plastic films and sheets Market ”. The report is a combination of primary and secondary data and the domain expert has analysed the Plastic films and sheets Market from a global as well as a regional perspective. The total market opportunity for Plastic films and sheets Market was USD 125.3 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 percent through the forecast period to reach USD 178.19 Bn by 2029.



Market Size in 2021 USD 125.3 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 178.19 Bn CAGR 4.5 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 250 No. of Tables 110 No. of Charts and Figures 120 Segment Covered Product and Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Plastic Films and Sheets Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report is a comprehensive analysis of the Plastic films and sheets Market by region, segment and competitive landscape. For understanding the global factors affecting the Plastic films and sheets Market, the report presents drivers, challenges, restraints and opportunities prevailing in the Plastic films and sheets Market. The report covers the current trends prevailing in the market along with estimations about future trends to help investors identify investment pockets and opportunities in the Plastic films and sheets Market. The segments covered in the report are by Product and application.

The report is equipped with a competitive analysis of the Plastic films and sheets Market players. Key players and new entrants in the Plastic films and sheets Market are listed together. The Plastic films and sheets Market was analyzed by region, revenue, financial status, portfolio, technological advancement adopted, social, social media presence, and mergers and acquisitions. The new entrants in Plastic films and sheets Market was researched for growth prospects and future business outlooks. The analysis acts as a guide for stakeholders, investors, market players and followers and new entrants with an overall view of the Plastic films and sheets Market for formulating investment approaches and marketing tactics. Bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Plastic films and sheets Market Size. Primary research was conducted to validate the findings from the secondary research from the Plastic Films and Sheet Market.

Plastic Films and Sheets Market Overview

Plastic films and sheets is a form of plastic material that is thin, usually wound on core or are cut into sheets. These sheets are available with many rows of perforations, which helps in growth of plants. Plastic sheets are used in agriculture which is expected to be a driving factor for the market growth. Applications of plastic film are packaging, plastic bags, labels, building construction, photographic film, video tape, and many more.

Plastic Films and Sheets Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for bi-axially oriented films with unique properties, that allow stretching in two distinctive directions with changes in the property of films such as high stiffness and lustrousness are the factors expected to fuel the Plastic films and sheets market growth. Vast use of Bi-axial oriented sheets in the food packaging industry in developing countries is expected to boost the Plastic Films and Sheets Market growth. Plastic films and sheets are used in roof flooring, which helps to prevent leakage, temperature, and requires less quantity of paint or cement for beautification & give smooth texture to ceilings.

Technological advancement and investment in R&D activities, increasing environmental concern & awareness regarding packaging waste has increased buying habit of consumers, which are expected to drive the Plastic films and sheets market growth. Demand for plastic films and sheets has increased in construction industry, especially in emerging economies. However, high cost of Plastic films and sheets is expected to restrain the Plastic films and sheets market growth over the forecast period.

Plastic films and sheets market Regional Insights

Asia Pacific region held the largest Plastic films and sheets market share accounting for 35 percent of total market revenue and is expected to grow with a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing population, urbanization, changing trends, and adoption of bio-based and recycled plastic solutions in the region is expected to fuel the Plastic films and sheets market growth. Use of sheets in agriculture and construction in India, China, and Japan are expected to drive the regional Plastic films and sheets market growth. Well established electrical and electronic manufacturing companies in China, Taiwan, and South Korea are expected to fuel the regional Plastic films and sheets market growth in the region.

European region held the second-largest position in Plastic films and sheets market in 2021. Increase in spending on R&D activities in pharmaceutical industry is expected to boost the European region market growth.

Plastic films and sheets Market Segmentation

By Product:

LLDPE

LDPE

HDPE

BOPP

CPP

PVC

PES

PA

Others



By Application:

Packaging Food Consumer goods Medical Others

Non-packaging Construction Healthcare Agriculture Others



Plastic Films and Sheets Market Key Players Include:

Amcor PLC.

Berry Global Group, Inc.

SABIC

Toray Industries, Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Uflex Limited

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Jindal Poly Films Limited

DuPont Teijin Films

Oben Holding Group

British Polythene Ltd.

Plastic Film Corporation of America

Dow

Novolex

Griffon Corporation Inc.

Mitsuibishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Key questions answered in the Plastic Films and Sheets Market are:

What is Plastic films and sheets?

What was the Plastic films and sheets market size in 2021?

What is the growth rate of the Plastic films and sheets Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Plastic films and sheets market growth?

Which segment dominated the Plastic films and sheets market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Plastic films and sheets market?

Which region held the largest share in the Plastic films and sheets market?

Who are the key players in the Plastic films and sheets market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, and application

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

