Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market Report 2023: Featuring DowDuPont, Chr. Hansen Holding, Lifeway Foods, Pharmavite & More

The "Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The probiotics dietary supplements market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% during the forecast period to reach US$8.046 billion by 2027, from US$6.064 billion in 2020.



An increase in digestive ailments and an increase in the geriatric population is expected to boost the probiotics dietary supplements market.



Probiotics dietary supplements have witnessed an increase in demand in recent years due to a shift in people's focus towards a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet. Probiotics are good bacteria that help to digest food, create vitamins, help support the cells that line the gut, and prevent bad bacteria from entering the blood.

Therefore, the rising digestive ailments have increased the usage of probiotic supplements. As per CDC, (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention), 14.8 million adults are diagnosed with an ulcer on average. Moreover, poor eating habits and physical inactivity due to a sedentary lifestyle increase the risk for digestive diseases. Additionally, as per WHO, physically inactive people have exposed to a 20%-30% risk of death and more than 80% of the world's adolescent population is physically inactive.



Furthermore, elderly people are more prone to digestive diseases than the young population. Gastrointestinal diseases such as dysphagia, dyspepsia, anorexia, constipation, and faecal incontinence are the most common digestive ailments faced by the elderly population. Additionally, probiotics supplements boost immunity in the elderly and balance their gut. For example, probiotics containing gut microbiota help in balancing immune health, digestion, and other bodily functions. The rising geriatric population is another driver.



However, microbes that are used as probiotics exist in the body naturally, probiotic foods and supplements may trigger allergic reactions in the body that can hinder the growth of the probiotics dietary supplements market.



Market Developments:

Puratos acquired THT, a Belgian company specializing in probiotics, in January 2022. The acquisition enabled Puratos to further its developments in gut health.

ADM, which is a global leader in nutrition and agricultural origination and processing acquired Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes in November 2021. The acquisition expanded ADM's portfolio of probiotics.

Vision Healthcare which is a European dietary supplement online specialist acquired AixSWiss which is a market leader in probiotic nutraceuticals player in the Dutch market under the Nupure brand, in September 2022. The acquisition expanded the customer base of Vision Healthcare.

During the forecast period, North America is expected to gain a significant share of the probiotics dietary supplements market.



North America has witnessed tremendous growth in the probiotics supplements market due to people's focus shifting towards healthy lifestyles and rising awareness. An increase in digestive diseases such as gastroenteritis is further increasing the demand for probiotic dietary supplements in the region. As per CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention), there are about 685 million cases of the disease in the USA recorded annually. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to rise due to increased demand in countries like Japan, South Korea, and China especially due to the growing geriatric population, changing lifestyles, and growing awareness.



Market Segmentation:

By Strain Type

Lactobacillus

Bifidobacterium

Others

By Sales Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Pharmacy

Online

Others

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Australia

Others

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $6.06 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $8.05 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Mentioned





DowDuPont Inc.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Probi

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Kibow Biotech

Pharmavite LLC

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Corp

DSM

BioGaia











