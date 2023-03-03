Global Mobile Mapping Market Report 2022: Increasing Investment in City Planning and Smart City Projects Drives Demand

Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Mapping Market, By Component, By Type, By Application, By End User, Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mobile mapping market held a market value of USD 42.27 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 338.8 billion by the year 2030. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 26.6% during the forecast period.



The rapid acceptance of satellite mapping technology, as well as its seamless integration into smartphones and Internet of Things (IoT)-connected devices, is driving market revenue growth. The growing use of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in 3D mapping, environmental monitoring, machine control, accident investigation, and disaster response to meet the demand for accurate and up-to-date spatial data is driving the mobile mapping market. With the support of the latest 5G internet, the mobile mapping market is encouraging the development of innovative ways for automated and quick data collecting.



Digital piracy and data security issues continue to be significant challenges for mobile mapping companies. Mobile mapping data servers store information about municipal planning, transportation, and utility management. There is a possibility of data hacking, and these data may be exposed by cyberattacks such as phishing, malware, and spam.

Some pirates hack into accounts to steal genuine users' credentials, which can then be sold on the dark web. The risk of data breach and data confidentiality are projected to limit revenue development in the mobile mapping market. Access to public data is strictly regulated by governments in various regions. For example, the European Union's (EU) General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has enforced requirements.



Growth Influencers:

Increasing investment in city planning and smart city projects



Smart cities are rapidly expanding as a result of increased urbanisation and supported government initiatives around the world. A smart city cannot exist without a 3D map. With the support of 3D city modelling, autonomous navigation, traffic and disaster management, digitising roadway property, and pollution reduction, mobile mapping technology for smart cities is aimed to improve people's quality of life by optimising resources and maintaining sustainability. Smartphone and internet usage have played critical roles in data management and access.

According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), there will be 8.27 billion mobile cellular subscriptions worldwide in 2020. Smartphones allow people to easily obtain geospatial data.



Mobile mapping technology is being widely adopted by companies such as Hexagon, Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi, and others for augmented reality 3D models. The mobile mapping market has seen tremendous growth as a result of 3D urban modelling for mobility, sustainability, IoT, and autonomous driving.

Furthermore, the improved 5G technology connectivity has unlocked bandwidths of more than 1 GHz, providing quality of service to both users and mobile mapping technology suppliers through a decrease in latency with real-time data transmission. Mobile mapping companies can now depict GIS assets with precise and scalable 3D representations of objects such as buildings, trees, and light posts, as well as night vision photos, thanks to 5G technology. Increased investments in city planning and smart city projects, as well as advancements in 5G internet access, are likely to accelerate this trend.



Increasing demand for terrestrial mobile mapping in logistics and transportation especially for aging population

In applications such as transportation, utility management, and city planning, the mobile mapping market is providing new capabilities for creating new databases and updating old databases. Companies such as Google, Microsoft, Apple, and others are continuing to use mobile mapping technology for aerial photogrammetry or terrestrial surveying with the use of 360 long-lasting real sense camera (LiDAR).

Mobile navigation Geographic Information System (GIS) for environmental monitoring is increasingly being used in the monitoring environment. Environmental researchers are employing mobile mapping GIS tools to help with duties like storm and hurricane forecasting and monitoring. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)-funded research project focusing on environmental monitoring and natural resource management is driving revenue growth in the mobile mapping sector.



Segments Overview:



The global mobile mapping market is segmented into component, type, application, and end users.



By Component

Hardware

Software

Service

The hardware segment is estimated to hold the revenue of more than USD 200 billion for 2022-2030.



By Type

Vehicle/Land Based Mobile Mapping

Indoor 3D Mobile Mapping

Marine-Based Mobile Mapping

Aerial Mobile Mapping

The vehicle/land based mobile mapping segment held more than 55% of the market share in 2021.



By Application

Emergency Response Planning

Internet Applications

Road Mapping and Highway Facility Management

Road Inventory and Asset Management

Digital Twins Applications

Others

The internet applications segment is likely to cross the mark of US$ 135 billion by 2030 in terms of revenue.



By End Users

Agriculture

BFSI

Government & Public Sector

Real Estate

Retail

Mining

Telecommunication

Transport & Logistics

Others

The global mobile mapping market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the global mobile mapping market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global mobile mapping market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global mobile mapping market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global mobile mapping market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global mobile mapping market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the global mobile mapping market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global mobile mapping market?

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Topcon Corporation

PASCO Corporation

NV5 Global, Inc.

Trimble Geospatial

AISAN TECHNOLOGY Co., Ltd.

Esri India Technologies

Genesys International

McElhanney companies

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Quantum Spatial

Timmons Group

Dynamic Map Platform Co., Ltd.

KOKUSAI KOGYO CO., LTD.

Mosaic Viking, Langan

