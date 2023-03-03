Global Affiliate Marketing Platform Market Report 2022: Featuring Amazon, eBay, Clickbank, Post Affiliate Pro, Rakuten & More

Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Affiliate Marketing Platform market: By Product Type, By Application, By Industry, Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global affiliate marketing market was valued at 19,217.4 million in 2021 and the value is expected to surpass $36,902.1 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, 2022-2030.



Affiliate marketing is on the rise and expanding among business professionals. Businesses are increasingly seeing the value in affiliate marketing, as it provides both potential benefits and cost savings. As per our findings affiliates generate $27 for every dollar they spend on advertising and marketing, which is more than double the industry average.



There are a number of factors contributing to this trend. Affiliate marketing is becoming more accessible and affordable, making it an attractive option for small businesses with limited resources. Additionally, the growth of technology has made it easier for affiliates to participate in affiliate marketing campaigns. Websites such as Google AdWords and Facebook Advertising allow affiliates to place ads on their own websites without having any prior experience or knowledge about digital marketing.



The increasing popularity of affiliate marketing is likely to continue into the future, especially as businesses increasingly see the value in earning revenue through referrals instead of traditional advertising methods. Affiliate marketing offers a cost-effective way for businesses of all sizes to reach new consumers and generate additional revenue.



Market Dynamics of Global Affiliate Marketing Market

Drivers

The continued growth of the internet and associated technologies has made it easier for consumers to find and identify products and services they want. This has led to an increase in the number of people who are willing to try new products and services, and to spend their money on them. According to this research, almost three quarters (73%) of adults in the US use the internet at least once a day. This means that a vast majority of people are exposed to affiliate marketing opportunities. In addition, nearly half (49%) of all digital content is consumed via mobile devices, which further increases the exposure to affiliate marketing opportunities

Affiliate marketing has become increasingly popular because it is a cost-effective way for businesses of all sizes to reach new customers. Compared with other advertising methods, such as television or print ads, affiliate marketing is relatively inexpensive. And unlike paid advertising, which typically requires a one-time investment by the business, affiliate marketing can generate ongoing revenues over time

Restraints

Lack of trust in affiliate marketing

Lack of awareness

Lack of Transparency

Inadequate compensation schemes

Prohibitive requirements for joining affiliate programs

Demands for constant Schillingn

Variations in affiliate program offers

Segment Overview

By Product

Cost Per Sale

Cost Per Lead

Cost Per Click

Affiliate marketing is all about generating revenue by selling products and services. Wherein, cost per click segment is dominating the global affiliate marketing market by holding more than 50% market share in 2021. Our study suggests that more than 90% of affiliate marketers attribute a portion of their affiliate earnings to CPPS. This is because affiliate marketers are typically paid a commission on the sales that they generate for the company they are affiliated with. The higher the CPS, the more commission a affiliate marketer earn.



By Application

Physical Products

Virtual Products

By Application, virtual products are likely to generate a huge revenue of 12,000 million by 2030. This is majorly attributed to growing penetration of OTT platforms, services, and internet-based products. In addition to this, increasing number of brands are offering higher return to the affiliate marketer in turn than tangible or physical products.



By Industry

Transportation

Hospitality

Healthcare

BFSI

Banks

NBFCs

Investment/Trading Firms

Multi-Asset Brokers

Others

Entertainment and Media

Retail and e-commerce

Consumer Goods

ITeS

Payment and Ticketing

Sales and Marketing

Others

By Industry type, retail and e-commerce segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR. On the other hand, sales and marketing segment would generate a revenue of over 3,500 million by 2026. The affiliate marketing market for retail has grown rapidly in recent years, as online retailers have recognized the benefits of using affiliates to drive traffic to their sites and increase sales. The affiliate marketing landscape for retail is fiercely competitive, with numerous affiliate networks and program partners offering a wide range of incentives to affiliates.



By Channel

Direct Sale

Distribution Channel

Direct sales channel holds 53.3%% share of the global affiliate marketing market.



By Region



By region, the global affiliate marketing market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Wherein, North America is holding the largest market share of over 40% in 2021 and the region contributed a revenue of $8,061.4 million in the same year. The study found that more than 23 million people in North America will be earning an income through affiliate marketing. A big part of this growth can be attributed to the booming video blog and review industry. In 2021, blog content generated an estimated 167 billion clicks, up from 150 billion the year before in the US and Canada.



On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, 2022-2030.



Competitive Landscape



Some of the major players in the global affiliate marketing market are Admitad, Affiliatly, Alibaba, Amazon, AWIN, Bluehost, CJ Affiliate, Clickbank, Converting Team, CrakRevenue, eBay, Everflow.io, iDevAffiliate, LeadDyno, Leadpages, Omnistar Affiliate, and Post Affiliate Pro. As per our market analysis, top 5 players in the market are holding over 70% market share.



The affiliate marketing industry has seen explosive growth in recent years, as companies have realized the lucrative opportunities that affiliate marketing can offer. As the largest retail market in the world, the affiliate marketing industry is a font of opportunity for many businesses. However, competition in this market is fierce, with many companies vying for a share of the affiliate marketing market.

Global Affiliate marketing market Report Answers Questions Such As:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Affiliate marketing market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Affiliate marketing market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Affiliate marketing market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Affiliate marketing market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Affiliate marketing market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Affiliate marketing market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Affiliate marketing market?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 288 Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $19217.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $36902.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Admitad

Affiliatly

Alibaba

Amazon

AWIN

Bluehost

CJ Affiliate

Clickbank

Converting Team

CrakRevenue

eBay

Everflow.io

iDevAffiliate

LeadDyno

Leadpages

Omnistar Affiliate

Post Affiliate Pro

Rakuten

Referral Rock

ReferralCandy

Refersion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cbv2p5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment