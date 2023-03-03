Medical Plastics Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 7.3% During 2023-2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research study, the global Medical Plastics Market size & share is anticipated to be valued at approximately $45.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to hit a revenue of around $68.8 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of around 7.3% between 2022 and 2028.



Medical Plastics Market Overview

The medical plastics market is a growing sector that provides a variety of plastics used in medical devices, drug delivery systems, and packaging for medical products. The market is driven by various factors such as the increasing demand for cost-effective medical devices, the growing aging population, and the rise in chronic diseases.

The use of medical plastics is beneficial as they offer several advantages such as high durability, resistance to chemicals, lightweight, and easy moldability. They also offer a high degree of flexibility, making them ideal for use in complex medical devices.

The medical plastics market is segmented by type, application, and region. The types of medical plastics include polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), polycarbonate (PC), and others. Applications of medical plastics include medical bags, tubing, implants, syringes, diagnostic instruments, and drug delivery devices.

Medical Plastics Market Dynamics

Increasing Demand for Cost-Effective Medical Devices: There is a growing demand for cost-effective medical devices, and medical plastics offer an ideal solution. Medical plastics are lightweight, durable, and easy to mold, making them a preferred material for the production of medical devices. As the demand for cost-effective medical devices continues to increase, the demand for medical plastics is also likely to increase.

Aging Population and Rise in Chronic Diseases: The aging population is increasing worldwide, and this has resulted in a higher incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. The increase in chronic diseases has resulted in a higher demand for medical devices, such as drug delivery devices, implants, and diagnostic instruments. Medical plastics are used extensively in the production of these devices, and as a result, the demand for medical plastics is expected to increase.

Technological Advancements: There has been a significant increase in technological advancements in the medical industry, and this has resulted in the development of new and innovative medical devices. Medical plastics play a critical role in the production of these devices, and as the industry continues to grow and develop, the demand for medical plastics is also likely to increase.

Stringent Regulations: The medical industry is highly regulated, and there are stringent regulations governing the use of medical plastics in the production of medical devices. These regulations ensure the safety and efficacy of medical devices and prevent any potential harm to patients. As a result, companies in the medical plastics market need to comply with these regulations to ensure that their products are safe and effective.

Environmental Concerns: There is growing concern about the impact of plastic waste on the environment. This has resulted in a shift towards more sustainable and eco-friendly materials in the medical industry. As a result, companies in the medical plastics market are focusing on developing sustainable and eco-friendly medical plastics to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly materials.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 45.1 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 68.8 Billion CAGR 7.3% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players SABIC, BASF, Celanese, Evonik, Solvay, Covestro

Key Highlights from Report:

The global medical plastics market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing demand for cost-effective medical devices, rising aging population, and growing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is the most widely used medical plastic due to its low cost and high flexibility. However, there is growing demand for other medical plastics such as polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PE) due to their durability and resistance to chemicals.

The medical bags and tubing segment is the largest application segment of the medical plastics market, followed by diagnostic instruments and drug delivery devices. The demand for these applications is driven by factors such as the increasing need for safe and effective drug delivery systems and the growing demand for diagnostic instruments.

North America is the largest market for medical plastics, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The growth in these regions is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for medical devices and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases.

The key players in the medical plastics market are investing heavily in research and development to introduce innovative products in the market and gain a competitive edge. Companies are also focusing on developing sustainable and eco-friendly medical plastics to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly materials.

Regional Overview

North America: North America is the largest market for medical plastics, primarily due to the increasing demand for medical devices and the presence of a large aging population. The United States is the largest market in the region, followed by Canada and Mexico.

Europe: Europe is the second-largest market for medical plastics, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing demand for medical devices. Germany is the largest market in the region, followed by the United Kingdom and France.

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for medical plastics, primarily due to the increasing demand for medical devices and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. China is the largest market in the region, followed by Japan and India.

Latin America: Latin America is a growing market for medical plastics, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for medical devices and the growing aging population. Brazil is the largest market in the region, followed by Mexico and Argentina.

Middle East & Africa: The Middle East & Africa is a developing market for medical plastics, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for medical devices and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. The United Arab Emirates is the largest market in the region, followed by Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

Overall, the medical plastics market is expected to continue to grow in all regions due to the increasing demand for medical devices and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Top Players in the Medical Plastics Market:

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

BASF (Germany)

Celanese (US)

Evonik (Germany)

Solvay (Belgium)

Covestro (Germany)

Medical Plastics Market Segmentation

By Type

Engineering Plastics

High Performance Plastics (HPP)

Standard Plastics

Silicone

Others



By Application

Medical Disposables

Prosthetics

Medical Instruments & Tools

Drug Delivery

Others



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Some of The Key Questions from Our Customers Are:

What are the different types of medical plastics available in the market, and what are their properties and applications?

What are the key factors driving the growth of the medical plastics market, and what are the challenges faced by the industry?

Which application segment of the medical plastics market is expected to grow at the fastest rate, and what are the factors driving this growth?

Which region is the largest market for medical plastics, and what are the factors contributing to this growth?

Who are the key players in the medical plastics market, and what are their strategies to maintain a competitive edge?

What are the key trends in the medical plastics market, and how are they likely to impact the industry in the coming years?

What are the regulations governing the use of medical plastics in the production of medical devices, and how are companies in the industry complying with these regulations?

What are the latest developments in the medical plastics market, and what impact are they likely to have on the industry?

