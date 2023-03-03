Global Smart Pill Market Report 2023: A $8.3 Billion Market by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 21.3% - Medical Diagnostics and Connected Healthcare to Realize Substantial Benefits

Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Pill Market by Components, Tools and Technologies, Production Method, Distribution Channels, and Diagnostics 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the smart pills market including the technologies, companies, and solutions for smart pill delivery, monitoring, and diagnostics. The report assesses the impact of smart pills themselves as well as supporting technologies such as IoT, AI, and data analytics.

This report also investigates the use of 3D printing for smart drug delivery, facilitating medical diagnostics on-demand. The report also evaluates the smart pill market by distribution channels including hospitals, clinics, research institutes, and home healthcare delivery.

Smart pill applications investigated include imaging, sensing, and other diagnostic methods as well as ongoing health monitoring and analysis. Smart pill technologies evaluated include those required for endoscopy as well as gastrointestinal monitoring in general.

Additional technologies evaluated include smart pill related data storage and analytics software. The report includes forecasts for 2023 to 2028 analyzing the market outlook and opportunities for smart pills globally and regionally.

Medical Technology (MedTech) is poised to benefit greatly from the convergence of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies including machine-to-machine communications, smart micro or nano-sensors, and other IoT components. Smart pills represent a significant area for next-generation MedTech diagnostic solutions in which ingestible tablets or capsules embedded with sensor, camera, tracker, or microchip are swallowed by a person for purposes of obtaining physiological status and activities.

Combined with IoT, smart pills allow for data capture and monitoring of the subject, regardless of their location. This has substantial implications for various remote healthcare applications including endoscopy, gastrointestinal monitoring in general, as well as other investigative procedures that would otherwise be more invasive, expensive, and time-consuming for the patient.

Coupled with next-generation data analytics, healthcare practitioners may leverage these MedTech solutions to provide diagnostics to virtually anyone, anywhere on a substantially lower cost basis.

Since the analyst initiated coverage of this market four years ago, they have identified an additional substantial market driver for smart pills in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. They see the need to monitor otherwise healthy people on an ongoing basis due to the substantial amount of disinfectant in the ambient environment.

This is because the gut biome may be impacted by disinfectants due to the die-off of beneficial bacteria in the digestive system of humans. This is especially a concern with particularly sensitive individuals. Accordingly, they see a market driver in terms of monitoring gut health to provide general analytics as well as to identify triggers for the need to apply mediation measures such as the consumption of prebiotics and probiotics to ensure proper gut health.

Select Report Findings:

The global smart pill market as a whole will reach $8.3 billion by 2028, growing by 21.3% CAGR

North America is the largest region, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe through the study period

Tools and technologies in support of smart pills will reach $3.7 billion by 2028, growing by 21.2% CAGR

The market for smart pill related data storage and analytics software will reach $613 million globally by 2028, growing at 28.4% CAGR

Hospitals and clinics remain the largest distribution channel, but home healthcare is growing more rapidly than any other segment

Patient diagnostics remains the largest application area through 2028 and is anticipated to remain dominant through the study period

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Smart Pills Concept

2.1.1 Ingestible Sensors

2.1.2 Smart Pills Components

2.2 Smart Pills Growth Factors and Challenges

2.2.1 Smart Pill Growth Factors

2.2.2 Threat of Substitute Products

2.3 Smart Pills Clinical Trials

2.3.1 Phase 0 Trial

2.3.2 Phase I Trial

2.3.3 Phase II Trial

2.3.4 Phase III Trial

2.3.5 Phase IV Trial

2.3.6 MAMS Trial

2.4 Smart Pills Patents and Investment Trends

2.5 Target Diseases and Disorders

2.6 Regulatory Framework

2.6.1 ISO Standards

2.6.1.1 ISO 27799:2008 and ISO/TR 27809

2.6.1.2 ISO/IEC 27002

2.6.1.3 ISO/TC 215

2.6.2 CEN/TC 251

2.6.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

2.6.3.1 HIPAA Privacy Rule

2.6.3.2 HIPAA Security Rule

2.6.3.3 HIPAA Identifiers Rule

2.6.3.4 HIPAA Enforcement Rule

2.6.4 HITECH Act

2.6.5 European Standard Regulation

2.6.5.1 CEN ISO/IEEE 11073

2.6.5.2 CEN / Cenelec

2.6.5.3 ETSI

2.6.6 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act

2.6.7 Food and Drug Administration Safety and Innovation Act

2.6.8 The MedTech Act

2.7 Smart Pills Research Landscape

2.8 Competitive Landscape

2.9 Smart Pills Consumer Analysis and Buying Criteria

3. Smart Pill Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Smart Pill Containerization

3.2 Smart Pills for Capsule Endoscopy

3.2.1 Small Bowel Capsule Endoscope

3.2.2 Colon Capsule Endoscope

3.2.3 Esophagus Capsule Endoscope

3.3 Video Capsule Endoscopy

3.4 Gastrointestinal Monitoring Technology

3.5 Workstations and Data Recorders

3.5.1 Wireless Capsule Endoscopy System

3.5.2 Data Storage and Analytics

3.6 Role of AI Technology

3.7 Microchip Technology

3.8 Smart Pills for Drug Delivery

3.9 Patient Monitoring System

3.10 Medical Diagnostic Imaging and Radiology

3.11 3D Printed Ingestible Pills

3.12 Internet of Healthcare Things

4. Smart Pill Company Analysis

4.1 Cerner Corporation

4.2 GE Healthcare

4.3 Proteus Digital Health Inc.

4.4 Boston Scientific Corporation

4.5 Medtronic (Given Imaging)

4.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V

4.7 AdhereTech Inc.

4.8 CapsoVision Inc.

4.9 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

4.10 Bio-Images Drug Delivery Limited

4.11 HOYA Corporation (Pentax Medical and Wassenburg Medical)

4.12 Olympus Corporation

4.13 Jinshan Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

4.14 Siemens Healthcare GmbH

4.15 NOVARTIS AG

4.16 IntroMedic Co. Ltd.

4.17 Stryker Corporation

5. Smart Pills Market Analysis and Forecasts 2023 - 2028

5.1 Global Smart Pills Market 2023 - 2028

5.2 Global Smart Pills Market by Pills, Tools, and Technologies

5.2.1 Global Smart Ingestible Pills Market by Type

5.2.1.1 Global Smart Ingestible Pills Market by Product Type

5.2.1.2 Global 3D Printed Smart Ingestible Pills Market

5.2.1.3 Global Smart Ingestible Pills Market by Component Type

5.2.1.4 Global Smart Ingestible Pills Market by Distribution Channel

5.2.2 Global Smart Pills Market by Technology and Tools Type

5.2.2.1 Global Smart Pills Market by Capsule Endoscopy Technology Type

5.2.2.2 Global Smart Pills Market by Gastrointestinal Monitoring Technology Type

5.2.2.3 Global Smart Pills Market by Data Storage and Analytics Software Type

5.2.2.4 Global Smart Pills Market by AI-Enabled Data Storage and Analytics Software

5.2.2.4.1 Global Smart Pills Data Storage and Analytics Software Market by AI Technology

5.2.2.5 Global Smart Pills Technology Market by Disease Indication Type

5.2.2.6 Global Smart Pills Technology Market by Distribution Channel

5.3 Global Smart Pills Market by Application Type

5.4 Global Smart Pills Market by Region

6. Conclusions and Recommendations

6.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

6.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

6.3 Smart Pills Providers

6.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

6.5 Communication Service Providers

6.6 Computing Companies

6.7 Data Analytics Providers

6.8 Medical Device and Equipment Providers

6.9 Networking Equipment Providers

6.10 Networking Security Providers

6.11 Semiconductor Companies

6.12 IoHT Suppliers and Service Providers

6.13 Software Providers

6.14 Smart City System Integrators

6.15 Pharmaceuticals, Hospitals, and Clinics

6.16 Smart Workplace Solution Providers

7. Appendix

7.1 Global IoT Healthcare Connected Device Deployment 2023 - 2028

7.2 Global IoT Healthcare Connected Things Deployment 2023 - 2028

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ho2no7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.