Asia Pacific Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Report 2022: Rising Shale Gas Extraction Driving Demand

The virtual pipeline systems market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 414.22 million in 2022 to US$ 700.41 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2028.



Growing Inclination towards Consumption of Natural Gas



Increased investments in natural gas research and development by oil & gas and energy businesses are anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities for the future growth of companies in the virtual pipeline system market. These R&D activities are mainly driven by their goal of promoting the use of low-emission natural gas products. Virtual pipeline vendors focus on technology innovations, new product launches, product approvals, and geographic expansion to capture larger consumer and market base volume.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific countries have significantly transitioned towards natural gas consumption. For instance, Malaysia is on course to becoming an LNG bunkering hub, with Petronas' first LNG bunkering vessel (LBV). Malaysia is also expected to increase gas supply via its virtual pipeline system (VPS). In September, national gas company Petronas launched its first LNG VPS solution in Peninsular Malaysia via the regasification terminal in Pengerang, Johor.

This follows the earlier success of micro-LNG VPS facilities by Sabah Energy Corp at the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) that serves the Sabah state. Hence, the rising transition toward natural gas is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the virtual pipeline system market. Further, aging pipeline infrastructure has been a major concern for governments across the region.

As a result, they are striving to find alternatives to the conventional methods of oil and gas transportation. Hence, strict government regulations for ensuring environmental protection from carbon emissions and oil spills are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the virtual pipeline market vendors.



Market Overview

Asia Pacific Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Segmentation



The Asia Pacific virtual pipeline systems market is segmented into type, gas, pressure rating, application, and country.

Based on type, the market is segmented into standard trailer and towable trailer. The standard trailer segment held a larger market share in 2022.

Based on gas, the market is segmented into CNG, hydrogen, and others. The CNG segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on pressure rating, the market is segmented into less than 3000 Psi, 3001 Psi to 5000 Psi, and more than 5001 Psi. The 3001 Psi to 5000 Psi segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on application, the market is segmented into industrial, transportation, and commercial & residential. The transportation segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on country, the market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. China dominated the market share in 2022.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Energy Demands Creating Need for Virtual Pipeline Systems

Rising Shale Gas Extraction Driving Demand for Virtual Pipeline System

Market Restraints

Significant Dominance of Conventional Pipeline Infrastructure

Market Opportunities

Growing Inclination towards Consumption of Natural Gas

Future Trends

Growing Investment in VPS Technologies

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 117 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $414.22 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $700.41 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Asia Pacific Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Landscape



5. Asia Pacific Virtual Pipeline Systems Market - Key Market Dynamics



6. Virtual Pipeline Systems - Asia Pacific Market Analysis



7. Asia Pacific Virtual Pipeline Systems Market - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.3 Standard Trailer

7.4 Towable Trailer



8. Asia Pacific Virtual Pipeline Systems Market - By Gas

8.1 Overview

8.2 Asia Pacific Virtual Pipeline Systems Market, By Gas (2021 and 2028)

8.3 CNG

8.4 Hydrogen

8.5 Others



9. Asia Pacific Virtual Pipeline systems Market - By Pressure Rating

9.1 Overview

9.2 Asia Pacific Virtual Pipeline Systems Market, By Pressure Rating (2021 and 2028)

9.3 Less than 3000 Psi

9.4 Psi to 5000 Psi

9.4.1 Overview

9.5 More than 5001 Psi



10. Asia Pacific Virtual Pipeline Systems Market - By Application

10.1 Overview

10.2 Asia Pacific Virtual Pipeline Systems Market, By Application (2021 and 2028)

10.3 Industrial

10.4 Transportation

10.5 Commercial & Residential



11. Asia Pacific Virtual Pipeline Systems Market - Country Analysis



12. Industry Landscape



13. Company Profiles



14. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Galileo Technologies S.A.

Bayotech, Inc.

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

RAG Austria AG

Quantum Fuel Systems LLC.

Chart Industries, Inc.

SHIJIAZHUANG ENRIC GAS EQUIPMENT CO., LTD

Fiba Technologies Inc.

Hexagon Agility

Composite Advanced Technologies, LLC.

