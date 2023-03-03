World Liquid Biopsy Market Report 2023-2027: Market Share Assessments, Competitive Research, and Due Diligence for M&As

Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The World Market for Liquid Biopsy, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The World Liquid Biopsy Market, 2023, contains up-to-date information and useful data points for business planning

Dramatic changes have occurred in the liquid biopsy market, necessitating a resource to provide perspective on the market opportunity. This new report assesses the Liquid Biopsy Market now and in 2027.

The report can be useful for business planning, market share assessment, competitive research, and due diligence for mergers and acquisitions and other partnerships.

Liquid biopsy is gaining acceptance each year. Even through the COVID-19 pandemic, announcements of new liquid biopsy products were made and studies were conducted to assess the capability of these tests in clinical diagnostics uses.

While tissue biopsies and imaging techniques remain the current standards of care in the diagnosis of solid tumors, they have risks and limitations and limitations, some of which can be overcome by the use of liquid biopsy in clinical oncology, as an alternative or complementary technique to the current standards of care.

Liquid biopsy testing has many potential applications in aspects of clinical oncology, including:

Early detection and diagnosis/screening

Alternative testing method when tissue biopsy is difficult/impossible, or when the primary site of metastatic disease is unknown

Therapy personalization and monitoring - by molecular characterization of a patient's disease, clinicians can select the optimal course of therapy and monitor efficacy over time, as well as quickly react to adjust therapy should treatment resistance arise

Disease monitoring - to observe disease progression, tumor evolution, residual disease, and early detection of recurrence

These applications, increasing acceptance, the use of liquid biopsy in combination with other technologies. This report contains market assessments for these application categories.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Executive Summary

Introduction

Liquid Biopsy Technologies

Industry Structure

Liquid Biopsy Market Revenues And Forecast

Chapter Two: Liquid Biopsy Technologies

Introduction

Current Major Liquid Biopsy Technologies

Chapter Three: Circulating Tumor Dna (Ctdna) Liquid Biopsy

Introduction

Advantages And Limitations Of Ctdna In Liquid Biopsy

Current Ctdna-Based Liquid Biopsy Tests

Biocartis

Biocept

Biodesix

Cellmax Life

Circulogene

Diacarta

Epigenomics

Foundation Medicine (Roche)

Guardant Health

Inivata (Neogenomics)

Lunglife Ai

Myriad Genetics

Neogenomics

Oncodna

Personal Genomic Diagnostics

Qiagen

Resolution Biosciences

Roche Diagnostics

Sysmex-Inostics

Tempus

Ctdna-Based Liquid Biopsy Tests In Development

Exact Sciences

Freenome

Grail

Chapter Four: Circulating Tumor Cells (Ctcs) Liquid Biopsy

Introduction

Challenges In The Development Of Ctc-Based Liquid Biopsy Tests

Ctc-Based Liquid Biopsy Tests

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Angle

Biocept

Cellmax Life

Epic Sciences

Gilupi

Lunglife Ai

Menarini-Silicon Biosystems

Qiagen

Selected Ctc-Based Liquid Biopsy Tests In Development

Epic Sciences

Liquid Biotech Usa

Chapter Five: Extracellular Vesicles And Other Liquid Biopsy

Introduction

Liquid Biopsy Tests Based On Extracellular Vesicles / Other Analytes

Aspira Women'S Health (Formerly Vermillion)

Biodesix

Exosome Diagnostics

Hologic

Mdxhealth

Extracellular Vesicle/Other Analyte-Based Liquid Biopsy Tests In Development

Circulogene

Oncocyte

Resolution Biosciences

Volitionrx

Chapter Six: Multi-Analyte Liquid Biopsy Tests

Introduction

Liquid Biopsy Tests Based On Multiple Analytes

Biocept

Biodesix

Foundation Medicine (Roche)

Lunglife Ai

Neogenomics

Oncodna

Multiple Analyte-Based Liquid Biopsy Tests In Development

Exact Sciences

Freenome

Grail

Lunglife Ai

Chapter Seven: Liquid Biopsy Tests For Research Use Only

Introduction

Liquid Biopsy Tests For Research Use Only

Agena Bioscience

Diacarta

Exosome Diagnostics

Guardant Health

Natera

Qiagen

Chapter Eight: Liquid Biopsy Industry Analysis

Introduction

Tiers Of Competition

Competitive Factors

Significant Market Trends

Personalized Medicine

Increasing Global Life Expectancy

New Liquid Biopsy Products

Increasing Accessibility Of Genetic Testing

Regulatory Hurdles

Third-Party Payor Coverage

Demonstrated Clinical Utility

Incidence Rates Of Specific Cancers

Competitors No Longer In The Liquid Biopsy Market

Chapter Nine: Liquid Biopsy Market

Market Overview

Market Forecast

Chapter Ten: Market By Analyte

Circulating Tumor Dna

Market Overview

Applications

Technologies

Specimens

Revenue Forecast

Circulating Tumor Cells

Market Overview

Applications

Technologies

Specimens

Revenue Forecast

Extracellular Vesicles And Other Analytes

Market Overview

Applications

Technologies

Specimens

Revenue Forecast

Multiple Analytes

Market Overview

Revenue Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Market By Application

Therapy Guidance And Monitoring

Market Overview

Revenue Forecast

Diagnosis/Screening

Market Overview

Revenue Forecast

Disease Prognosis

Market Overview

Revenue Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Market By Cancer Type

Breast Cancer

Market Overview

Revenue Forecast

Colorectal Cancer

Lung Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Other Cancers

Pan-Cancer Tests

Chapter Thirteen: Company Profiles

