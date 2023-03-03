Green Ammonia Market expected to grow at a growth rate of 20 percent with Competitive Benchmarking| Regional analysis

Pune, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Material & Chemical business consulting and research firm, based out of India has published a global intelligence report on the “ Green ammonia Market ”. The report is a combination of primary and secondary data and the domain expert has analyzed the Green ammonia Market from a global as well as a regional perspective. The total market opportunity for Green ammonia Market was USD 1.4 Mn Tonnes in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20 percent through the forecast period to reach USD 6.02 Mn Tonnes by 2029.



Market Size in 2021 USD 1.4 Mn Tonnes Market Size in 2029 USD 6.02 Mn Tonnes CAGR 20 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 272 No. of Tables 125 No. of Charts and Figures 120 Segment Covered Technology and End-user Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Green Ammonia Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report is an analysis on the Green ammonia Market by region, segment and competitive landscape. For the better understanding of the global factors affecting the Green ammonia Market, the report presents drivers, challenges, restraints and opportunities prevailing in the Green ammonia Market. Key insights such as the Green ammonia market share and market presentation are presented in the report with the help of figures and tables. The report covers the current trends prevailing in the market along with estimations about future trends to help understand investors identify investment pockets and opportunities in the Green ammonia Market.

The report is equipped with a competitive analysis of the Green ammonia Market. Key players and new entrants in the Green ammonia Market are listed together. Demand and pricing analysis is conducted to understand changes in consumer behaviour and the risks for the forecast period that help plan production and costing of the Green ammonia.

The analysis aids new entrants to understand the Green ammonia Market for growth prospects and future business outlooks. A detailed analysis is also conducted on various government schemes, policies and subsidies that make the Green ammonia Market a lucrative option with growth opportunities. Such analysis acts as a guide for stakeholders, investors, market players and followers and new entrants with an overall view of the Green ammonia Market for formulating investment approaches and marketing tactics.

The bottom-up approach was employed to validate the Green ammonia market size in terms of value and volume by different segments of the product. SWOT analysis was conducted to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Green ammonia Market while PESTLE was employed to understand the potential impact of the micro-economic factors affecting the Green ammonia Market. Thus the report provides a detailed overview of the Green ammonia Market.

Green ammonia market Overview

Ammonia made from green hydrogen, which is obtained through a carbon-free process is known as Green Ammonia. Green ammonia is carbon-free and completely renewable and employ hydrogen in emission free fuel cells and turbines. Demand for Green Ammonia in agrochemical procedures for green and sustainable products are expected to drive the Green ammonia market growth.

Green Ammonia Market Dynamics

Demand for Eco-friendly fertilizers in agricultural production to sustain soil quality and reduce carbon pollution the market for organic fertilizer is expected to drive the green ammonia market. Increasing technological advancement and developments in green ammonia, has potential to be used in variety of applications especially in the fertilizer industry. It has huge demand in shipping and marine fuel in the transportation industry as it has no sulphur traces, reduces emissions and improves air quality. Adoption of strict government regulations and increasing popularity of green fertilizers are the factor responsible for the growth of Green ammonia. Increasing government and private expenditures and rapidly declining cost of producing renewable power is expected to fuel the growth of the Green ammonia market over the forecast period.

However, lack of knowledge regarding green ammonia as well as equipment to be used in its manufacturing are the factors expected to restrain the Green ammonia market growth.

Green ammonia market Regional Insights

The European region held the largest Green ammonia market share in 2021. Increased adoption of technological improvements in Spain and Germany are expected to lead the regional Green ammonia market growth. European region is having facility for the wide range of production with many manufacturing locations. Investment in the green hydrogen and a rising focus on the development of renewable fuel for transportation and power generation sector are expected to fuel the Green ammonia market growth.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the rapid growth rate during the forecast period. Strict government regulation in the region and challenging zero carbon ambition are expected to drive the regional Green ammonia market growth.

Green ammonia market Segmentation

By Technology:

Alkaline Water Electrolysis (AWE)

Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM)

Solid Oxide Electrolysis (SOE)



By End User:

Transportation

Power Generation

Industrial Feedstock

Others

Green Ammonia Market Key Players include:

Enapter GmbH

Green Hydrogen Systems

Haldor Topsoe A/S

Hiringa Energy Ltd.

Hydrogenics (Cummins Inc.)

ITM Power Plc

Man Energy Solutions SE

MCPHY Energy SAS

Nel Hydrogen AS

Queensland Nitrates Pty Ltd.

Siemens AG

Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions AG

Uniper SE

Yara International ASA

Proton Ventures BV

Grieg Edge AS

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.



Key questions answered in the Green Ammonia Market are:

What is Green ammonia?

What was the Green ammonia market size in 2021?

What is the growth rate of the Green ammonia Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Green ammonia market growth?

Which segment dominated the Green ammonia market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Green ammonia market?

Which region held the largest share in the Green ammonia market?

Who are the key players in the Green ammonia market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Technology and End user

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:

