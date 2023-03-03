New York, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Size and Trend Report including Epidemiology and Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs, Clinical Trial Strategies and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426553/?utm_source=GNW

These sales forecast extrapolations leverage data on pharmaceutical sales and drug availability from World Markets Healthcare (WMH) and POLI Price Intelligence databases.



The report also analyzes the clinical and commercial landscapes of GBM, with pricing assumptions based on currently marketed products by class of cell & gene therapies, accompanied by a transparent forecast methodology.



Additionally, the report evaluates indication-specific unmet needs and competitive assessment, and identifies key future players in the cell therapy market.



Cell & gene therapies (CGTs) constitute a moderate proportion of the overall GBM pipeline. Cell therapy, consisting mostly of autologous dendritic cell-based therapies, is the third most-abundant modality type in the GBM pipeline behind monoclonal antibodies and small molecules.

Dendritic cell-based therapies and oncolytic viruses are the most promising CGT classes for treating GBM. Oncolytic viruses and dendritic cell vaccines have both demonstrated small but clinically relevant overall survival advantages in GBM, surpassing other CGT and non-CGT modalities in the pipeline.

patient-based forecast projects the GBM market across the 8MM to reach $3.1 billion in annual sales by 2031, while across the 15M overall GBM sales are projected to reach a peak of $3.2 billion. CGT is predicted to be the most valuable GBM market segment by 2031, with total peak CGT sales of $2.3 billion in the same year. This is due to high clinical uptake and high annual costs of therapy.

CGT agents show promise for partially meeting unmet needs in GBM and can provide the most value by demonstrating an overall survival benefit in recurrent GBM patients. GBM exhibits one of the highest levels of unmet need across all of oncology, which is likely to be partially met by CGT agents, contingent on whether these agents can elicit an improvement in overall survival over the standard of care.



