Global Home Healthcare Market Report 2022: Rising Focus on Telehealth Presents Opportunities

The global home healthcare market is projected to reach USD 340.2 Billion by 2027 from USD 226.0 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period Growth in this market is mainly driven by the technological advancements in home healthcare products and services.

The therapeutic products segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the home healthcare market, by product, during the forecast period

The home healthcare market is segmented into testing, screening, and monitoring products; therapeutic products; and mobility care products based on product. In 2021, the therapeutic products segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the home healthcare market. Market growth can largely be attributed to growing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Infusion therapy services segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on the services, the home healthcare market has been segmented into skilled nursing services, rehabilitation therapy services, hospice & palliative care services, unskilled care services, respiratory therapy services, infusion therapy services, and pregnancy care services. In 2021, the skilled nursing services segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the rising population and urbanization.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region home healthcare market

The global home healthcare market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as initiatives by government to promote home healthcare, and higher healthcare costs.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising R&D Investments

Growing Need for Cost-Effective Healthcare Delivery due to Rising Costs

Increased Preference for Personalized Care

Restraints

Changing Reimbursement Policies

Limited Insurance Coverage

Patient Safety Concerns

Opportunities

Rising Focus on Telehealth

Untapped Developing Regions

Growing Demand for Home-Use Therapeutic Devices

Growing Demand for Home Sleep Apnea Tests

Rising Preference for Home Hemodialysis Treatment

Challenges

Shortage of Home Care Workers

Lack of Supporting Infrastructure

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 324 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $226 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $340.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

