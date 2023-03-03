Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand of Advanced PCMs from the Pharmaceutical Industry Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Phase Change Materials Market by Type and Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Advanced Phase Change Materials Market size was valued to USD 1.63 billion in 2021, and is predicted to garner USD 4.93 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 13.0% from 2022-2030.



Phase Change Materials offer a range of thermal management solutions, by facilitating temporary storage of energy, either by releasing or absorbing sufficient amount of energy during phase transition, i.e., changing their states from solid to liquid and vice-versa; hence providing desired heat or cooling. The advanced phase change materials (Advanced PCMs) can store as well as provide massive volume of thermal energy after transition from one state to the other.



The global advanced phase change materials market observed a volumetric sale of 319721.5 tons in 2021 that is expected to rise up-to 1006514.2 tons by 2030, with a growing CAGR of 13.5% from 2022-2030.



Market Dynamics and Trends



Building and construction segment currently contribute the highest market share, owing to extensive application of advanced PCMs in green constructions, building interiors, cooling buildings and light weight architectures. Besides, increasing use of advanced PCMs for temperature control & comfort, reduction in operating cost, temperature security, long operating life and energy saving features are likely to boost the growth of global advanced phase change materials market in future.



However, factors such as high costs of advanced PCMs, its susceptibility to corrosion, flammability issues, and lack of awareness regarding its usage, are expected to limit the growth of advanced phase change materials market during the forecast period.



Moreover, market dynamics such as increasing awareness towards energy-saving and environment-friendly technologies, stringent regulations for minimizing greenhouse gas emissions, as well surge in R&D activities to increase the efficiency of advanced phase change materials, are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the global advanced phase change materials market in future.



Geographical Analysis



Europe is the fastest growing region in the advanced phase change materials market. The strict building energy codes to reduce and minimize emission of harmful gases, increasing demand for green buildings, and demand for low-carbon & net-zero energy buildings are factors to lead the growth of European region.

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow with highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to growing construction industry, rapid industrialization, and strong emphasis on energy security.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Use of Advanced Phase Change Materials for Temperature Control

Regulations for Reduction of Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Restraints

Negative Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

Corrosive Nature and Technical Issues

Opportunities

Increasing Demand of Advanced PCMs from the Pharmaceutical Industry





KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:





Global Advanced phase change materials market - By Type

Organic

Inorganic

Bio-based

Global Advanced phase change materials market - By Application

Building & Construction

Energy Storage

HVAC

Shipping & Transportation

Electronics

Textiles

Others

Global Advanced phase change materials market - By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Advanced Phase Material Change Market - Executive Summary



3. Market Overview



4. Global Advanced Phase Change Materials (Pcm) Market, by Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. Organic

4.3. Inorganic

4.4. Bio-Based



5. Global Advanced Phase Change Materials (Pcm) Market, by Application

5.1. Overview

5.2. Building & Construction

5.3. Energy Storage

5.4. HVAC

5.5. Shipping & Transportation

5.6. Electronics

5.7. Textiles

5.8. Others



6. Global Advanced Phase Change Materials (Pcm) Market, by Region



7. Company Profiles



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Sasol LTD

Cryopak

Microtek Laboratories

Honeywell International(news)

Outlast Technologies (news)

Henkel AG & Company

Croda International(news)

Cold Chain

Phase Change Energy Solutions

Sonoco Products Company

