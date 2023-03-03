Insights on the Quantum Computing in Drug Discovery Services Global Market to 2035: by Drug Discovery Service Offered, Therapeutic Area, and Key Geographical Regions

Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Computing in Drug Discovery Services Market: Distribution by Drug Discovery Service Offered, Therapeutic Area, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of quantum computing in drug discovery services market.

The report highlights the efforts of several stakeholders engaged in this rapidly emerging segment of the pharmaceutical industry. The report answers many key questions related to this domain.

The early stages of research related to drug discovery, including the identification of a relevant biological target and a viable lead compound, play an important role in the overall success of a drug candidate in preclinical and clinical studies. The process of drug development, beginning from the discovery of a pharmacological lead to its commercial launch, is estimated to take around 10-15 years, involving capital investments in the range of USD 4 billion - USD 10 billion.

Over time, the complexities associated with drug discovery have increased, specifically, for large molecules, which are inherently more complex than small molecule drugs. In order to overcome various challenges related to drug discovery, such as rising capital requirements and failure of late-stage programs, several pharmaceutical players are currently exploring the implementation of quantum computing in drug discovery processes.

Quantum computing is a process that uses laws of quantum mechanics to solve large and complex problems in a short span as compared to the computer aided drug discovery. Currently, there are several quantum computing related approaches that are being used in the drug discovery process alone, such as structure-based drug design, fragment-based drug discovery and ligand-based drug discovery.

The predictive power of quantum computing has proven to reduce the complexity, cost and time investment in the overall drug discovery procedure by allowing researchers to bypass the random screening of billions of molecules in a short span of time. As a result, the pharmaceutical industry stakeholders have started relying on the players offering services for quantum computing in drug discovery.

Furthermore, considering the various initiatives being undertaken actively by players based in this domain, we are led to believe that the opportunity for stakeholders in this niche, upcoming industry is likely to grow at a steady pace in the foreseen future.

What is quantum computing and how does it work in drug discovery?

Quantum computing is a rapidly emerging technology that uses quantum mechanism to solve large and complex problems in a short span of time as compared to traditional computers. Presently, quantum computing is used for the discovery and development of drugs owing to its capability of screening billions of molecules for specific targets in a short span of time. This procedure reduces the complexity and helps in saving time and cost associated with the drug discovery process.

What is the current market landscape of the quantum computing market focused on drug discovery?

The current market landscape of quantum computing comprises of both software and hardware providers. Software providers claim to offer services across various types of drug discovery steps. Further, these are focused on different types of therapeutic areas, primarily including oncological disorders, infectious diseases and cardiovascular disorders. Hardware providers primarily offer hardware as a service; some of the players also offer the option of purchasing the hardware directly.

What are the key trends across grants awarded for quantum computing in drug discovery?

Currently, more than 170 grants have been awarded to various organizations, primarily focused on quantum computing in drug discovery. Further, it is important to mention that the maximum number of grants have been awarded under type 5 category.

What are the key trends in the partnerships and collaborations for quantum computing in drug discovery?

Currently, various partnerships have been inked for quantum computing in drug discovery domain. Majority of these partnerships are research and development agreements, followed by platform utilization agreements.

Who are the players in the quantum computing in drug discovery services market?

Examples of service providers engaged in this domain (which have also been captured in this report) include (in alphabetic order) Accenture, Aurora Fine Chemicals, Amazon Web Services, Huawei, IBM, Microsoft, Fujitsu, Xanadu and XtalPi.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question 1: What is the growth rate of quantum computing market focusing on drug discovery?

Answer: The global quantum computing market focusing on drug discovery is expected to grow at an annualized rate of 14% from 2023 to 2035.

Question 2: Which region is likely to hold the largest share in the quantum computing market focused on drug discovery?

Answer: North America is anticipated to capture the highest market share by 2035. In addition, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at a relatively faster pace, in the long term.

Question 3: Which type of service providers are most likely to dominate the quantum computing market for drug discovery?

Answer: Currently, software providers hold the largest share in the quantum computing in drug discovery services market; this is followed by hardware providers.

Question 4: What kind of partnership models are most commonly being adopted by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

Answer: Research and development agreements emerged as the most popular type of partnership model adopted by players engaged in offering quantum computing services for drug discovery. This is followed by platform utilization agreements.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE: SOFTWARE PROVIDERS

4.1. Quantum Computing Software Providers: Overall Market Landscape

4.1.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.1.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.1.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.1.4. Analysis by Business Capabilities

4.1.5. Analysis by Platform Capabilities

4.1.6. Analysis by Type of Drug Discovery Service(s) Offered

4.1.7. Analysis by Type of Molecule(s) Supported

4.1.8. Analysis by Compatible Computational Approaches

4.1.9. Analysis by End User(s)

4.1.10. Analysis by Therapeutic Area(s)

5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

5.1. Methodology and Key Parameters

5.2 Scoring Criteria

5.3. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Players based in North America (Peer Group I)

5.4. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Players based in Europe (Peer Group II)

5.5. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Players based in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (Peer Group III)

6. COMPANY PROFILES: SOFTWARE PROVIDERS

6.1. Accenture

6.1.1. Company Overview

6.1.2. Financial Information

6.1.3. Service Portfolio

6.1.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.2. Atos

6.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2. Financial Information

6.2.3. Service Portfolio

6.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.3. Fujitsu

6.3.1. Company Overview

6.3.2. Financial Information

6.3.3. Service Portfolio

6.3.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.4. Huawei

6.4.1. Company Overview

6.4.2. Financial Information

6.4.3. Service Portfolio

6.4.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.5. Microsoft

6.5.1. Company Overview

6.5.2. Financial Information

6.5.3. Service Portfolio

6.5.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.6. Xanadu

6.6.1. Company Overview

6.6.2. Service Portfolio

6.6.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.7. XtalPi

6.7.1. Company Overview

6.7.2. Service Portfolio

6.7.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7. MARKET LANDSCAPE: HARDWARE PROVIDERS

7.1. Quantum Computing Hardware Providers: Overall Market Landscape

7.1.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

7.1.2. Analysis by Company Size

7.1.3. Analysis by Region of Headquarters

7.1.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

7.1.5. Analysis by Type of Offering(s)

7.1.6. Analysis by Data Storage on Cloud

7.1.7. Analysis by Compatible Computational Approaches

7.1.8. Analysis by Type of Offering(s) and Compatible Computational Approaches

8. COMPANY PROFILES: HARDWARE PROVIDERS

8.1. Amazon Web Services

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Financial Information

8.1.3. Service Portfolio

8.1.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.2. IBM

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Financial Information

8.2.3. Service Portfolio

8.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.3. Microsoft

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Financial Information

8.3.3. Service Portfolio

8.3.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

9. ACADEMIC GRANTS ANALYSIS

9.1. Analysis Methodology

9.2. Key Parameters

9.3. Analysis by Year of Grant

9.4. Analysis by Amount Awarded

9.5. Analysis by Support Period

9.6. Analysis by Study Section

9.7. Word Cloud Analysis: Emerging Focus Areas

9.8. Analysis by Administering Institute Center

9.9. Analysis by Type of Grant

9.10. Analysis by Activity Code

9.11. Analysis by Purpose of Grant

9.12. Analysis by Administering Institute Center and Support Period

9.13. Prominent Program Officers: Analysis by Number of Grants

9.14. Analysis by Location of Recipient Organizations

9.15. Analysis by Type of Organization

9.16. Popular Recipient Organizations: Analysis by Number of Grants

9.17. Popular Recipient Organizations: Analysis by Amount Awarded

10. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

10.1. Partnership Models

10.2. Quantum Computing in Drug Discovery, Drug Manufacturing and Other Services: Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3. Analysis by Year of Partnership

10.4. Analysis by Type of Partnership

10.5. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership

10.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

10.7. Word Cloud Analysis: Key Focus Areas

10.8. Analysis by Type of Continent

10.9. Analysis by Company Size and Type of Partnership

10.10. Local and Intercontinental Agreements

10.11. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements

11. USE CASE STUDY

11.1. Overview of Quantum Computing

11.2. Applications of Quantum Computing Across Various Industries

11.3. Upcoming Trends in Quantum Computing

11.4. Future Perspectives

12. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.1. Methodology and Assumptions

12.2. Key Parameters

12.2.1. Threats of New Entrants

12.2.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.2.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.2.4. Threats of Substitute Products

12.2.5. Rivalry among Existing Competitors

13. BLUE OCEAN STRATEGY: A STRATEGIC GUIDE FOR START-UPS TO ENTER INTO HIGHLY COMPETITIVE MARKET

13.1. Overview of Blue Ocean Strategy

13.1.1 Red Oceans

13.1.2 Blue Oceans

13.1.3 Comparison of Red Ocean Strategy and Blue Ocean Strategy

13.1.4. Quantum Computing in Drug Discovery Services Market: Blue Ocean Strategy and Shift Tools

13.1.4.1. Value Innovation

13.1.4.2. Strategy Canvas

13.1.4.3. Four Action Framework

13.1.4.4. Eliminate-Raise-Reduce-Create (ERRC) Grid

13.1.4.5. Six Path Framework

13.1.4.6. Pioneer-Migrator-Settler (PMS) Map

13.1.4.7. Three Tiers of Non-customers

13.1.4.8. Sequence of Blue Ocean Strategy

13.1.4.9. Buyer Utility Map

13.1.4.10. The Price Corridor of the Mass

13.1.4.11. Four Hurdles to Strategy Execution

13.1.4.12. Tipping Point Leadership

13.1.4.13. Fair Process

14. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

15. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

16. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

17. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

