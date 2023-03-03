Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated

Faxe, DENMARK

Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Christian Sagild


2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status

Member of the Board of Directors of Royal Unibrew A/S

b)
Initial notification­ / Amendment
Initial notification

3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)
Name
Royal Unibrew A/S
b)
LEI
529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63

4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S

ISIN DK0060634707

b)
Nature of the transaction

Buy
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 490,291000

d)
Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volumes
  • Price

The acquisition relates to a single transaction
1000 shares
DKK 490,290.00

e)
Date of the transaction
2023-03-02, 08.26 am UTC

f)
Place of the transaction
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.


Attachment


Attachments

Fond-RU-03-2023-uk-Christian Sagild