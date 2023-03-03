Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market to reach USD 9.11 Bn in 2029, Technological Advancements and Regional Analysis

Pune, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Engineering Equipment business-consulting firm, Maximize Market research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “ Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market from a local as well as a global point of view. As per the report, the North America region dominated the global Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market in 2021. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market research expects, the market to grow from USD 4.96 Bn in 2021 to USD 9.11 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.9 percent.



Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2021 USD 4.96 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 9.11 Bn. CAGR 7.9 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 278 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Product, Diseases and End-User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The report on Intravenous Infusion Pump Market provides an in-depth analysis of the market structure and the competition prevailing in the industry. Key insights of the report include the Intravenous Infusion Pump Market size and growth rate over the forecast period. Key insights of the report include the market dynamics that are the market drivers, challenges to growth, restraining factors and opportunities.

To gain insights on the untapped potential of the market growth, a regional analysis is included in the report. The Intravenous Infusion Pump Market is divided among various regions to understand the region-wise dominance and market penetration of the product. For the segment-wise analysis of the market, the market is divided into Technology and End-User. A thorough competitive analysis of the Intravenous Infusion Pump Market includes major players and new entrants in the market. Key players are gathered based on critical indicators such as the revenue generated, types of infusion pumps, geographical presence, growth rate of the company, marketing tactics, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships. Such a report helps key players understand their competition better while aiding new entrants grasp the Intravenous Infusion Pump Market dynamics and type of competition.

Data for the analysis is collected using primary and secondary data collection methods. A mix of qualitative and quantitative analysis is used in the report. Research tools such as SWOT, PESTLE and Porter’s Five Force analysis is used for the analysis of the Intravenous Infusion Pump Market.

Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Overview

Infusion pumps are the devices that are used in CCUs, ICUs and emergency departments. Intravenous Infusion Pumps are majorly used in transferring accurate dosage. The Intravenous Infusion Pump Market is driven by the increasing adoption of ambulatory infusion pumps that are cheaper compared to other infusion pumps and easier to use.

Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Dynamics

The major factors driving the Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market growth are the increasing incidences of chronic diseases, increasing demand for ambulatory infusion pumps, the growing geriatric population and the rising number of people undergoing surgical procedures. During the forecast period, technological advancement is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the key players. The factors that are expected to restrain the Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market growth are medication errors and patient safety risks related to infusion pumps.

Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Regional Insights

In 2021, the North America region dominated the global Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market accounting for 49.3 percent of the market share. This growth of the market is majorly attributed to the well-developed and increasing research and development and the adoption of advanced technology.

During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4 percent. the growth of the market is attributed to the dense population with the increasing burden of chronic diseases like cardiovascular illnesses, cancer and diabetes.

Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Segmentation

By Product

Volumetric Infusion pumps

Insulin Infusion pumps

Syringe Infusion pumps

Enteral Infusion pumps

Ambulatory Infusion pumps



The Insulin Infusion Pumps segment is expected to grow at a rate of 8.5 percent during the forecast period. In 2021, the Volumetric Infusion Pumps segment earned the most revenue and is expected to retain this dominance in the Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market during the forecast period.

By Diseases

Chemotherapy

Diabetes

Gastroenterology

Pediatrics/Neonatology

The Pediatrics/Neonatology segment is the largest segment followed by the Gastroenterology segment in the Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market.

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Homecare settings

Diagnostics centers

Others



The Diagnostics centers and Homecare settings are the major segments of the Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market.

Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Key Competitors include:

Baxter International

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic

Micrel Medical Devices SA

Boston Scientific Corporation

CareFusion Corporation

Fresenius Kabi

Smiths Medical

ICU Medical (Hospira Inc.)

iRadimed Corporation

Zyno Medical

Medtronic Plc

Terumo Corporation

Nipro Corporation

Summit Medical Products, Inc

Ambu A/S

Gamastech S.R.L

vTitan, Acromed AG

Key questions answered in the Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market are:

What is Intravenous Infusion Pump?

What is the global Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market structure?

What is the CAGR of the Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market?

What are the global trends in the Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market?

What is the revenue generated from the sales of Intravenous Infusion Pumps across the world?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market?

Who are the leading players and what are their portfolios in Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market?

What are the major challenges that the Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market could face in the future?

Who held the largest market share in Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Diseases, End User and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region in a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

