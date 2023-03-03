Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Michael Nørgaard Jensen
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
SVP International of Royal Unibrew A/S
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Royal Unibrew A/S
b)
LEI
529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S
ISIN DK0060634707
b)
Share buy
Buy of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 518
|963
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volumes
- Price
The acquisition relates to eight transactions
963 shares
DKK 498,834.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-03-02, 11:57 am UTC
f)
Place of the transaction
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.
Attachment