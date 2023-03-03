India Gene Editing Technology Market Databook Report 2023-2027: CRISPR, Meganucleases, TALEN, and ZFN Products, Delivery Method, Disease/Disorders, and Applications

Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Gene Editing Technology Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in-depth data-centric analysis of the emerging opportunities in gene editing industry. It covers a detailed view of market size and forecast across various segments such as gene editing technologies (CRISPR, meganucleases, TALEN, and ZFN), by products, delivery method, disease/disorders, and application.

Scope



By Technology

CRISPR CAS 9

TALENs

ZFN

Others (Meganucleases)

By CRISPR Products

Kits & Enzymes

Cell lines & Antibodies

Others (Plasmid, Controls)

By TALENs Products

Kits & Enzymes

Cell lines & Antibodies

Others (Plasmid, Controls)

By ZFNs Products

Kits & Enzymes

Cell lines & Antibodies

Others (Plasmid, Controls)

By Meganucleases Products

Kits & Enzymes

Cell lines & Antibodies

Others (Plasmid, Controls)

By Delivery Method

Ex-vivo

In-vivo

By Disease/Disorders

Cancer

Blood Disorders (beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease)

Blindness

Respiratory Disease (COVID-19 & Cystic fibrosis)

Others (AIDS, Huntington's disease, Muscular dystrophy)

By Application

Drug Development

Diagnostics

Plant Gene Editing

Others (Animal Gene Editing)

By End-User

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organisations

Academic Institutes and Research Centres

