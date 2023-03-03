OBSS CodeMaster expands into the UK, coding contest takes place in Oxford & Cambridge with €30,000 grand prize

Software development and technology company OBSS Technology, conducts CodeMaster coding contest with a legacy of more than 10 years. On its 11th year, OBSS CodeMaster online coding contest expands into the UK, taking place in Oxford University, on March 7, 2023 with a grand prize of €30,000. Cambridge University will follow at the end of March.



OBSS CodeMaster stands out from the ordinary hackathons with its scope of real business challenge simulations. The online contest offers a self-assessment opportunity for coding enthusiasts, by measuring technical ability, passion to learn and ability to apply real life solutions.

The top 3 CodeMasters of each university will be granted cash prizes of £5,000, £2,500 and £1,000, respectively. The highest performer of internationally held CodeMasters in 2023 will win the grand prize of €30,000.

LONDON, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OBSS Technology is a software development and technology consultancy company, offering a wide spectrum of tech services with more than 850 senior developers and software architects. The company has 18 years of expertise in the tech industry and has been a reliable business partner to well-established, global brands in industries such as finance, banking, insurance and e-commerce, bringing deep know-how on million-user, million-transaction, complex systems.

With a vision to attract and grow young and passionate talent in technology, OBSS conducts CodeMaster coding contest in more than 80 universities with a legacy of more than 10 years in its home country, Turkey. OBSS supported these talents to excel in their passion and fulfill their potential by an educational prize to Stanford University Summer School.

OBSS CodeMaster marks 11th year in the UK, at Oxford University, followed by Cambridge University

This year marks the 11th year of OBSS CodeMaster inter-university coding event, with an overarching aim to support the development of talent and contribute to unlocking their potential. Internationally held OBSS CodeMaster 2023 initiates in the UK, at Oxford University. The coding contest will take place online, at a single stage, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 16:00 GMT. The contest is expected to last 4 and a half hours. CodeMaster will continue its UK tour at Cambridge University at the end of March.

Freshmen to senior Oxford University students with coding interest are welcome to apply for OBSS CodeMaster 2023 until 24:00 March 6, 2023 at:

https://obss.tech/en/codemaster/codemaster-oxford/

During the contest, the CodeMaster team of senior software developers will be ready on the online platform to answer any inquiries of contestants. The OBSS CodeMaster team will announce the highest ranking contestant on the same day, at the end of the event.

The international OBSS CodeMaster 2023 winner will receive €30,000 grand prize

The contest will finalize with 3 top ranking CodeMasters of each Oxford University and Cambridge University. First, second and third place CodeMasters will be receiving cash prizes of £5,000, £2,500 and £1,000, respectively.

OBSS CodeMaster will continue in Ethiopia on Mar 27, 2023. Other top schools in Germany, Netherlands and Poland are to be finalized in the near future. The participant with the highest performance across all internationally organized OBSS CodeMaster coding contests will win the grand prize of €30,000.

CodeMaster is a ‘top talent magnet’: Business simulation coding contest received 5,000 applications in previous years

OBSS CodeMaster measures the coding and solution development skills of each participant. CodeMaster 2023 will consist of 3 different tasks, including 1 algorithm and 2 sector-oriented tasks. With these tasks, OBSS aims to measure the skillsets of each participant in producing solutions, analysis, problem solving, planning, analytical thinking, developing algorithms and creating integrated solutions. Participants must be familiar with at least one of the programming languages Java, C#, C, C++, JavaScript and Python in order to complete these tasks of varying degrees of difficulty within the specified time and to be successful in the contest.

CodeMaster is different from other hackathons in how OBSS aims to find, train and bring in passionate people, not just those that are technologically gifted. OBSS simulates the struggles and challenges of business life by confronting participants with a wide range of issues they may encounter in the business world during the contest.

Standing out from the crowd of hackathons, OBSS CodeMaster coding contest received generous attention from top tech talent, up to 5,000 applications in previous years.

For more information please contact Ms. Nil Ayvaz at nil.ayvaz@obss.tech