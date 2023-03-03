Asia-Pacific Ski Gear & Equipment Market Report 2022-2028 Featuring Amer, Burton, Skis Rossignol, Volcom, Helly Hansen, Clarus Crop, Patagonia, Columbia, Dainese, Decathlon, Phenix Ski, & Mammut

Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Ski Gear & Equipment Market Outlook, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The market is anticipated to add USD 82.53 Million during 2022-2028

This increase is attributed to increased government initiatives on snow-related sports and activities. In recent years, various government agencies have begun to emphasize the promotion of winter sports. A number of countries have launched initiatives to support the expansion of winter sports infrastructure and recreational skiing.

As a result, an increase in winter tourism and adventure sports is likely to fuel the rise in ski clothing and equipment. The Get into Snow Sports (GISS) campaign, for example, was implemented in China. This program began as part of the International Ski Federation's (FIS) Winter Olympics preparations.

This program was created by the International Ski Federation (FIS) as part of the Winter Olympics to develop and promote snow sports globally, as well as to boost skiing in China. Furthermore, Beijing's Yanqing district hosted alpine skiing and bobsledding events during the 2022 Winter Olympics, and construction was difficult due to the high altitude of around 2,000 meters.



Despite this, the government is pursuing a number of initiatives to make the region ideal for skiing, even after the Olympics are over. Developing-country governments around the world, including India, China, South Africa, Mexico, and Brazil, are investing in winter sports activities to educate the public about the benefits of skiing and other snow sports.

These activities should result in a market opportunity in the near future. Ski & Snowboard Australia (SSA), an Australian government organization, launched a program to teach children the fundamentals of skiing.

Additionally, increased awareness of the importance of wearing helmets and other ski equipment due to increased concerns about skiing-related injuries is expected to drive market expansion by 2028. The winter sports equipment market in developing countries such as China and Japan is expected to grow as a result of these countries' active participation in winter sports. China is third in the world in terms of the number of skiers, followed by Japan.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the market's fastest-growing region due to positive government and private institutional support for the development of winter sports zones and resorts in countries such as India, South Korea, Japan, and China, resulting in a high consumption rate of such products in the region.

The market is being driven by rising popularity and the number of sports tournaments, increasing awareness of the mental and physical benefits of winter sports, rising consumer interest in nature-based sports, rising household income, and the increasing availability of innovative product offerings.

According to data obtained, the South Korean government invested USD 13,000 million in the development of the country's 'Winter Olympics' in February 2018. Additionally, rising consumer spending in the region for travel and tourism-related activities is driving the market growth.

Furthermore, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly due to increased spending on recreational sports activities, particularly by the younger generation. During the analytical year, the ski clothing segment led the market with more than 20% market share.

Considered in this report

Geography: Asia-Pacific

Historic year: 2017

Base year: 2022

Estimated year: 2023

Forecast year: 2028

Major Companies present in the market:

Amer Sports Oyj

Burton Snowboards

Skis Rossignol SA

Volcom

Helly Hansen

Clarus Crop

Patagonia

Columbia Sportswear Company

Dainese

Decathlon

Phenix Ski

Mammut

Aspects covered in this report

Asia-Pacific ski gear & equipment market with its value and forecast along with its segments

Country-wise ski gear & equipments market analysis

Various drivers and challenges

On-going trends and developments

Top profiled companies

Strategic recommendation

Countries covered in the report:

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

By Product:

Skies/Ski Snowboards

Ski Footwear/Ski Boots and Bindings

Ski Poles/Ski Sticks

Ski Helmets

Ski Goggles

Ski Gloves/Ski Mittens

Ski Clothing/Apparel

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Other Distribution Channels

By End-User:

Men

Women

Kids

