Asia-Pacific Ski Gear & Equipment Market Report 2022-2028 Featuring Amer, Burton, Skis Rossignol, Volcom, Helly Hansen, Clarus Crop, Patagonia, Columbia, Dainese, Decathlon, Phenix Ski, & Mammut

Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Ski Gear & Equipment Market Outlook, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market is anticipated to add USD 82.53 Million during 2022-2028
This increase is attributed to increased government initiatives on snow-related sports and activities. In recent years, various government agencies have begun to emphasize the promotion of winter sports. A number of countries have launched initiatives to support the expansion of winter sports infrastructure and recreational skiing.
As a result, an increase in winter tourism and adventure sports is likely to fuel the rise in ski clothing and equipment. The Get into Snow Sports (GISS) campaign, for example, was implemented in China. This program began as part of the International Ski Federation's (FIS) Winter Olympics preparations.
This program was created by the International Ski Federation (FIS) as part of the Winter Olympics to develop and promote snow sports globally, as well as to boost skiing in China. Furthermore, Beijing's Yanqing district hosted alpine skiing and bobsledding events during the 2022 Winter Olympics, and construction was difficult due to the high altitude of around 2,000 meters.
Despite this, the government is pursuing a number of initiatives to make the region ideal for skiing, even after the Olympics are over. Developing-country governments around the world, including India, China, South Africa, Mexico, and Brazil, are investing in winter sports activities to educate the public about the benefits of skiing and other snow sports.
These activities should result in a market opportunity in the near future. Ski & Snowboard Australia (SSA), an Australian government organization, launched a program to teach children the fundamentals of skiing.
Additionally, increased awareness of the importance of wearing helmets and other ski equipment due to increased concerns about skiing-related injuries is expected to drive market expansion by 2028. The winter sports equipment market in developing countries such as China and Japan is expected to grow as a result of these countries' active participation in winter sports. China is third in the world in terms of the number of skiers, followed by Japan.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the market's fastest-growing region due to positive government and private institutional support for the development of winter sports zones and resorts in countries such as India, South Korea, Japan, and China, resulting in a high consumption rate of such products in the region.
The market is being driven by rising popularity and the number of sports tournaments, increasing awareness of the mental and physical benefits of winter sports, rising consumer interest in nature-based sports, rising household income, and the increasing availability of innovative product offerings.
According to data obtained, the South Korean government invested USD 13,000 million in the development of the country's 'Winter Olympics' in February 2018. Additionally, rising consumer spending in the region for travel and tourism-related activities is driving the market growth.
Furthermore, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly due to increased spending on recreational sports activities, particularly by the younger generation. During the analytical year, the ski clothing segment led the market with more than 20% market share.
Considered in this report
- Geography: Asia-Pacific
- Historic year: 2017
- Base year: 2022
- Estimated year: 2023
- Forecast year: 2028
Major Companies present in the market:
- Amer Sports Oyj
- Burton Snowboards
- Skis Rossignol SA
- Volcom
- Helly Hansen
- Clarus Crop
- Patagonia
- Columbia Sportswear Company
- Dainese
- Decathlon
- Phenix Ski
- Mammut
Aspects covered in this report
- Asia-Pacific ski gear & equipment market with its value and forecast along with its segments
- Country-wise ski gear & equipments market analysis
- Various drivers and challenges
- On-going trends and developments
- Top profiled companies
- Strategic recommendation
Countries covered in the report:
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
By Product:
- Skies/Ski Snowboards
- Ski Footwear/Ski Boots and Bindings
- Ski Poles/Ski Sticks
- Ski Helmets
- Ski Goggles
- Ski Gloves/Ski Mittens
- Ski Clothing/Apparel
- Others
By Distribution Channel:
- Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Online Stores
- Other Distribution Channels
By End-User:
- Men
- Women
- Kids
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6luue2
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.