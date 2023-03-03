New York, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Body Fat Reduction Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248450/?utm_source=GNW

The global body fat reduction market grew from $10.58 billion in 2022 to $11.58 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The body fat reduction market is expected to grow to $16.47 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.2%.



The body fat reduction market includes revenues earned by entities by tumescent liposuction, ultrasound-assisted liposuction, laser assisted liposuction, and power assisted liposuction.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Body fat reduction is the process of reduction of excess body fat with several objectives such as appealing body aesthetics and shape, with the assistance of surgeries and operations.In addition to exercises and a healthy diet, surgical and non-surgical methods are also an effective way to help get rid of the excess fat.



The body fat reduction offer solutions to reduce excess body fat.



North America was the largest region in the body fat reduction market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the body fat reduction market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The body fat reduction procedure can be carried out through procedures such as surgical, liposuction, abdominoplasty, non-surgical, cryolipolysis, and ultrasound. Surgery involves abrading, cutting, suturing and physically changing body tissues and organs provided by medical spas, hospitals, and clinics.



A significant rise in obesity rates and obese population is driving demand for body fat reduction techniques.Obesity is a significant public health crisis and so, obese patients are preferring solutions to reduce excess body fat.



According to WHO, global obesity has tripled since 1975.In the USA, for instance, 16 states have obesity rates of 35% or higher as of 2021.



Therefore, increasing obese population is driving the body fat reduction market.



Technological developments are a key trend gaining popularity in the body fat reduction market.These technological advances include new and improved body fat reduction methods.



In January 2020, the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) laboratory developed a new form of technology that can selectively reduce fat using a safe, injectable ice solution or slurry. In 2020, Dominion Aesthetic Technologies launched EON, an innovative body contouring device.



In October 2021, Xponential Fitness, a US-based fitness company, acquired Body Fit Training (BFT), an Australian fitness franchise.This acquisition helps Xponential Fitness to add a functional training and strength-based brand to its portfolio.



BFT offers training methods for reducing fat and creating lean muscle through a variety of coaching sessions.



The countries covered in the body fat reduction market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The body fat reduction market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides body fat reductionmarket statistics, including body fat reduction industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a body fat reduction market share, detailed body fat reduction market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the body fat reduction industry. This body fat reduction market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

