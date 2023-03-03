New York, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Allergy Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248444/?utm_source=GNW

, PerkinElmer Inc. (Euroimmun AG), R-Biopharm AG, Alcon Laboratories, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, HollisterStier Allergy, NEOGEN Corporation, AESKU.GROUP GmbH, ACON Laboratories, Erba Group, and Astra Biotech GmbH.



The global allergy diagnostics market grew from $5.1 billion in 2022 to $5.66 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The allergy diagnostics market is expected to grow to $8.52 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.8%.



The allergy diagnostics market includes revenue earned by instruments such as immunoassay analyzers, ELISA analyzers, luminometers, and other instruments that are used to diagnose allergies.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



An allergy is a reaction of the immune system to an allergen that isn’t normally detrimental to the human body.Allergens are foreign substances that cause allergic reactions.



Certain food like peanut, milk, egg and wheat, pollen, and pet dander are a few examples of allergens. Allergy diagnostics is a procedure used by a qualified allergy specialist to evaluate if the body is allergic to a certain substance.



North America was the largest region in the allergy diagnostics market in 2022. The regions covered in the allergy diagnostics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of allergy diagnostics tests are in-vivo allergy tests and in-vitro allergy tests.In-vivo allergy tests are performed on the human body to identify the cause of the allergic reaction.



In-vitro allergy tests are performed in laboratories using test tubes and Petri dishes to identify the allergy-causing substance.The main products in allergy diagnostics include consumables, instruments, and luminometers.



By allergens, the allergy diagnostics market is segmented into inhaled allergens, food allergens, and drug allergens. Major end-users of allergy diagnostics include diagnostic laboratories, hospital-based laboratories, and academic and research institutes.



The increased occurrences of allergic diseases will propel the growth of the allergy diagnostics market.The rise in allergy diseases has been attributed to increased environmental pollution from traffic and numerous industries.



An allergic reaction is described as an abnormal immune system response to an allergen.Allergy diseases include anaphylaxis, allergic rhinitis (often referred to as "hay fever"), food allergies, skin allergies, and allergic asthma.



Avoiding the allergen is the most essential treatment for allergic disorders.As a result, proper allergy diagnosis is crucial for effective allergy treatment.



For instance, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Imuunology (ACAAI), asthma and allergic diseases were common in the US for all the age groups. Asthma affected 24 million people in the US which included more than 6 million children. Allergies were 6th leading cause of illness and costed around $18 million in excess. More than 50 million Americans suffered from allergies each year. Thus, the rise in the prevalence of allergic diseases will further support the growth of the allergic diagnostics market.



The rise in the number of collaborations and partnerships among companies operating in the allergy diagnostics industry to invent new testing methods or improve existing ones is a recent trend in the market.For instance, in August 2022, LifeMD, a US-based telehealth company announced strategic partnership between its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cleared and Allergenis, a US-based predictive data analytics company.



The strategic partnership is aimed at leveraging Cleared’s allergy telehealth expertise and allergenis’ peanut allergy diagnostic blood test in the direct-to-customer channel.



In October 2021, IMA Group, a physician-founded network of integrated clinical research sites specializing in Phase II-IV clinical trials in multiple therapeutic, announced the acquisition of Diagnostics Research Group for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition provided IMA access to a wider range of patient populations and allows it to expand into the southwest United States.



It also expands IMA’s Clinical Research Division and its network of over 90 physical medical offices. Diagnostics Research Group (DXRG) is a clinical research site based in San Antonio, Texas, with expertise in vaccine and medical device development, internal medicine, allergies, and pulmonary and fatty liver diseases.



The countries covered in the allergy diagnostics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The allergy diagnostics market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides allergy diagnostics market statistics, including allergy diagnostics industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an allergy diagnostics market share, detailed allergy diagnostics market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the allergy diagnostics industry. This allergy diagnostics market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248444/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________