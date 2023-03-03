New York, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Assisted Reproductive Technology Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221939/?utm_source=GNW

The global assisted reproductive technology market grew from $31.4 billion in 2022 to $37.56 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The assisted reproductive technology market is expected to grow to $75.64 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.1%.



The assisted reproductive technology market includes revenues earned by entities by gamete intrafallopian transfer (GIFT), zygote intrafallopian transfer (ZIFT), and frozen embryo transfer (FET).The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Assisted reproductive technology is based on the surgically removing of eggs from women’s ovaries and then fusing it with men’s sperm in the laboratory to create embryos.These embryos are then inserted back into the women’s body.



ART uses donor eggs, donor sperms, or previously stored frozen embryos. The assisted reproductive technology (ART) is used for the treatment of infertility in either eggs or embryos.



Europe was the largest region in the assisted reproductive technology market in 2022.North America was the second-largest region in assisted reproductive technology market.



The regions covered in the assisted reproductive technology (ART) report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of assisted reproductive technology are in-vitro fertilization (IVF), artificial insemination (AI-IUI), frozen embryo replacement (FER), and others.In-vitro fertilisation (IVF) is a complicated operation that involves collecting eggs and fertilising them with sperm in a lab to create embryos.



These embryos are subsequently implanted into women’s reproductive organs. The different procedure types include fresh non-donor, fresh donor, frozen donor, frozen non donor, embryo or egg banking and is used in hospitals, fertility clinics, others.



The rising number of infertility cases is expected to foster the assisted reproductive technology market in the coming years.Infertility is defined as the failure to become pregnant after a year of frequent and unprotected intercourse.



Infertility affects both men and women, and is typically diagnosed by the inability to conceive.Infertility is treated using assisted reproductive technology (ART).



Fertility therapies that work with both a woman’s egg and a man’s sperm are included in this.For instance, according to the UCLA Health, a US based health system, in 2020 around 15% of couples in the world have trouble in conceiving.



Infertile couples are increasingly turning to assisted reproductive technology (ART), which is growing at a rate of 5% to 10% every year. Therefore, the rising number of infertility cases drives the growth of the assisted reproductive technology market.



Technological advancements is a key trend gaining the popularity in the assisted reproductive technology market.Major companies operating in the assisted reproductive technology are focused on developing technological solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, in November 2020, NIPD Genetics, a Cyprus based biotechnology company launched Amfira PGT based on Target Capture Enrichment Technology.Amfira PGT is a preimplantation genetic test which can be employed during fertility treatment to improve the odds of becoming pregnant and giving birth to a healthy child.



Amfira PGT can be used in In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) cycles to determine whether embryos are chromosomally normal (euploid) and have the best chance of culminating in a safe pregnancy and birth.



In August 2021, Virtus Health Limited, an Australia-based company offering assisted reproductive technology acquired Adora Fertility and three-day hospitals from Healius Limited for $45.0 million. This acquisition will help Virtus health to strengthen its portfolio for in-vitro fertilization (IVF). Adora Fertility is an Australia-based company that provide assisted reproductive technology (ART) including IVF (In-vitro fertilisation) and ICSI (Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection).



The countries covered in the assisted reproductive technology market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The assisted reproductive technology (ART) market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides assisted reproductive technology (ART) market statistics, including assisted reproductive technology (ART) industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a assisted reproductive technology (ART) market share, detailed assisted reproductive technology (ART) market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the assisted reproductive technology (ART) industry. This assisted reproductive technology (ART) market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

