BridgeBio to Host Investor Call to Discuss Phase 2 Cohort 5 Data for Achondroplasia on March 6, 2023

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (BridgeBio), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases and cancers, today announced that members of its management team will host an investor call on Monday, March 6 at 7:30 am ET to discuss Phase 2 Cohort 5 data from its PROPEL2 clinical trial of the investigational therapy infigratinib in children with achondroplasia. Infigratinib is an oral small molecule designed to inhibit fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3) and target achondroplasia at its source.

Achondroplasia is the most common cause of disproportionate short stature, affecting approximately 55,000 people in the United States (US) and European Union (EU), including up to 10,000 children and adolescents with open growth plates. Achondroplasia impacts overall health and quality of life, leading to medical complications such as obstructive sleep apnea, middle ear dysfunction, kyphosis, and spinal stenosis. The condition is uniformly caused by an activating mutation in FGFR3.

