TILT Holdings Announces March Conference Schedule

PHOENIX, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT ) (OTCQX: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, will participate in two conferences in the coming weeks:



SXSW , March 11, 2023: For the first time, TILT Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gary Santo will participate in SXSW. Select brand partners including Highsman founder Ricky Williams, Black Buddha Cannabis CEO Roz McCarthy, and Little Beach Harvest Managing Director Chenae Bullock will join him in a panel discussion—“No More Silos: Advancing Cannabis Social Equity”—from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT. The panel will explore how marrying the silos of profit drivers and equity with smart business can address the barriers to entry for BIPOC entrepreneurs, bringing about real advancements in equity while driving profits, mobilizing conscious-driven consumers, and creating an equal and fair industry for all.





, March 11, 2023: For the first time, TILT Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gary Santo will participate in SXSW. Select brand partners including founder Ricky Williams, CEO Roz McCarthy, and Managing Director Chenae Bullock will join him in a panel discussion—“No More Silos: Advancing Cannabis Social Equity”—from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT. The panel will explore how marrying the silos of profit drivers and equity with smart business can address the barriers to entry for BIPOC entrepreneurs, bringing about real advancements in equity while driving profits, mobilizing conscious-driven consumers, and creating an equal and fair industry for all. CannaReg: Cannabis Regulation Summit , March 21-22, 2023: TILT Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications Amy Larson will moderate a session titled “Industry Overview and Future Market Outlook” with former MJBiz CEO Chris Walsh on March 21st from 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. ET and participate in a panel titled “Enhancing the Consumer Experience Through Product and Packaging” on March 22nd from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET.



About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers in regulated markets across 39 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

Company Contact:

Lynn Ricci, VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

TILT Holdings Inc.

lricci@tiltholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

TILT@elevate-ir.com

720.330.2829

Media Contact:

Leland Radovanovic

Trailblaze

TILT@trailblaze.com