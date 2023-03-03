The market for Dextrose is estimated at USD 5.9 Billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% to reach USD 8.6 Billion by 2027

New York, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dextrose Market by Type, Form, Application, Functionality and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06425961/?utm_source=GNW

The use of Dextrose as a preservative, sweetener, binder, humectant and thickening agent contributes to market growth. Its numerous applications in various fast growing markets such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care and more, gives the dextrose industry more potential for growth.



The anhydrous type dominated the dextrose market and is projected to have the fastest market growth during the forecast period.

It is a crystallized form of Dextrose with a longer shelf life that contains D-glucose crystallized with no water molecule.Companies produce more of this type of Dextrose because it contains no water molecules and consequently, its shelf life is extended.



As a result, the demand for Dextrose anhydrous can be raising, resulting in fastest market growth.



The food & beverage segment by application is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global Dextrose market.



Dextrose is commonly found in packaged foods due to its widespread availability.Its primary application in food is as a sweetener, particularly in baked goods.



Dextrose, in addition to sweetening food, may help neutralize food that is otherwise very spicy or salty.Furthermore, Dextrose is entirely compatible with high-intensity sweeteners.



They also serve many other functions as an ingredient compared to other sugars in the market.



The solid form of the by Dextrose is projected to attain the fastest market growth in Dextrose market over the forecast period.

The solid form of Dextrose is likely to hold the maximum share in the market owing to its convenient storage and transportation ease. The rising awareness with reference to storage and handling problems of syrup is one of the major factors driving the demand for the solid form of Dextrose.



Break-up of Primaries

• By Company type: Tier 1: 25%, Tier 2: 35%, Tier 3: 40%

• By Designation: C-level: 25%, D-level: 30%, and Others: 45%

• By Region: Europe: 28%, Asia Pacific: 33%, North America: 17%, RoW: 22%



Leading players profiled in this report.

o Cargill Incorporated (US)

o ADM (US)

o Ingredion (US)

o Agrana (Austria)

o Tate & Lyle (UK)

o Roquette Frères (France)

o Avebe Group (The Netherlands)

o Tereos (France)

o Gulshan Polyols Ltd (India)

o Belgosuc Nv (Belgium)

o Fooding Group Limited (China)

o Foodchem International Corporation (China)

o Grain Processing Corporation (US)

o Uniglad Ingredients Uk Ltd (UK)

o Now Foods (US)



Research Coverage

This report segments the Dextrose market on the basis of type, form, application, functionality and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the Dextrose market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Reasons to buy this report.

• To get a comprehensive overview of the dextrose market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the dextrose market is flourishing.

