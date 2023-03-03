Flexible Packaging Market Size & Share to Surpass $319.9 Bn by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Flexible Packaging Market Size accounted for $248.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to achieve a market size of $319.9 Billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2028.



Flexible Packaging Market Overview

The flexible packaging market has been growing rapidly in recent years and is expected to continue to do so in the coming years. Flexible packaging refers to a type of packaging that is made of flexible and easily moldable materials such as plastic, paper, and aluminum foil. It is used to package a wide range of products, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, and household items.

One of the key drivers of the flexible packaging market is the increasing demand for convenient and lightweight packaging solutions. Flexible packaging is easier to handle and transport than traditional packaging materials such as glass or metal, making it popular among both manufacturers and consumers. In addition, flexible packaging is often more cost-effective than other types of packaging, which has further fueled its popularity.

The growth of e-commerce and the rise of online shopping have also contributed to the growth of the flexible packaging market. As more products are being shipped directly to consumers, there is a greater need for packaging that can protect products during transit and that is easy to open and dispose of.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 248.5 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 319.9 Billion CAGR 4.3% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Berry Global Inc., Amcor PLC, FlexPak Services LLC, Mondi Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Constantia Flexibles, Transcontinental Inc., Coveris Holding SA, Huhtamaki, Sonoco Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs.Explore customized purchase options

Trends in the Flexible Packaging Market:

Sustainable packaging: There is an increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions, and the flexible packaging industry is no exception. Many companies are now using recycled materials in their packaging, reducing the amount of waste generated, and developing new materials that are biodegradable or compostable.

Convenience: Convenience remains a key factor in the flexible packaging market. Consumers are looking for packaging solutions that are easy to open, resealable, and can be used on the go. This has led to the development of new packaging formats, such as pouches and stand-up pouches.

Digitization: The digitalization of the packaging industry is also impacting the flexible packaging market. Companies are now using digital printing techniques to create more personalized and customized packaging designs, while also improving their supply chain management.

Transparency: There is a growing demand for transparent packaging that allows consumers to see the product inside. This is particularly important for food and beverage products, where consumers want to be able to see the quality and freshness of the product before they buy it.

Health and wellness: As consumers become more health-conscious, there is a growing demand for packaging solutions that promote health and wellness. This has led to the development of packaging that can preserve the nutritional value of food and beverages, as well as packaging that can be used to deliver supplements and other health products.

Overall, the flexible packaging market is constantly evolving to meet the changing needs of consumers and manufacturers alike. Sustainable packaging, convenience, digitization, transparency, and health and wellness are just a few of the trends driving this evolution.

Top Players in the Flexible Packaging Market:

Berry Global Inc.

Amcor PLC

FlexPak Services LLC

Mondi Group

Sealed Air Corporation

Constantia Flexibles

Transcontinental Inc.

Coveris Holding SA

Huhtamaki

Sonoco

Flexible Packaging Market Dynamics:

Changing consumer preferences: Consumer preferences are constantly evolving, and this has a major impact on the flexible packaging market. Consumers are looking for packaging solutions that are convenient, eco-friendly, and visually appealing, and companies must keep up with these changing preferences in order to remain competitive.

Cost-effectiveness: One of the key advantages of flexible packaging is that it is often more cost-effective than other types of packaging, such as glass or metal. As companies look to reduce costs and improve efficiency, the cost-effectiveness of flexible packaging becomes increasingly important.

Technological advancements: Technological advancements in the packaging industry are also driving the growth of the flexible packaging market. For example, the development of high-barrier films and coatings has made it possible to package a wider range of products in flexible packaging, while digital printing technologies have opened up new opportunities for customization and personalization.

Government regulations: Government regulations related to packaging and sustainability are also shaping the flexible packaging market. Many countries have introduced regulations to reduce the use of single-use plastics and encourage the use of eco-friendly packaging materials, and companies must comply with these regulations in order to remain in business.

Supply chain efficiency: The efficiency of the supply chain is another important factor in the flexible packaging market. Flexible packaging is often easier to transport and store than other types of packaging, which can help to improve supply chain efficiency and reduce costs for manufacturers and retailers.

Growth Factors in the Market for Flexible Packaging:

Increasing demand from end-use industries: Flexible packaging is used across a wide range of industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and household items. The growing demand for these products is driving the demand for flexible packaging.

Convenience and cost-effectiveness: Flexible packaging is lightweight, easy to transport and store, and cost-effective compared to other types of packaging materials. This makes it popular among both manufacturers and consumers, driving its growth in the market.

Innovation in packaging technology: Technological advancements in the packaging industry have led to the development of new and improved flexible packaging materials, such as high-barrier films and coatings. These materials provide better protection for products, and allow for more customization and personalization in packaging design.

Growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions: With increasing concerns over the environmental impact of packaging waste, there is a growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. Flexible packaging is often more sustainable than traditional packaging materials, such as glass or metal, making it an attractive option for environmentally-conscious consumers and companies.

Growth in e-commerce and online shopping: The growth of e-commerce and online shopping has led to an increase in demand for packaging that can protect products during shipping, and that is easy to open and dispose of. Flexible packaging is well-suited to these needs, driving its growth in the market.

Regional Overview

North America: The North American flexible packaging market is driven by a strong demand from end-use industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. The market is also being driven by increasing concerns over the environmental impact of packaging waste, leading to a growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

Europe: The European flexible packaging market is characterized by a high level of technological advancement and a strong focus on sustainability. The market is driven by increasing demand from end-use industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care, as well as a growing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific flexible packaging market is the largest and fastest-growing market in the world, driven by a rapidly growing middle class, urbanization, and increasing consumer spending. The market is also being driven by increasing demand from end-use industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care.

Latin America: The Latin American flexible packaging market is characterized by a strong demand from end-use industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care, as well as a growing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions. The market is also being driven by the growth of e-commerce and online shopping in the region.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa flexible packaging market is driven by a growing demand from end-use industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. The market is also being driven by increasing urbanization, population growth, and a growing middle class.

Flexible Packaging Market Segmentation

By Materials

Paperboards

Plastics

Aluminum Foils

Other Materials

By Packaging Types

Stand-up Pouches

Films

Bag-in-Box

Other Packaging Types

By End Users

Food & Beverage

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Household Care

Industrial

Other End Users

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the current size of the flexible packaging market, and what is its expected growth rate over the next several years?

What are the key trends and drivers shaping the flexible packaging market, both currently and in the future?

What are the key challenges facing the flexible packaging market, and how are companies working to address these challenges?

What are the major end-use industries for flexible packaging, and what are the key factors driving demand within these industries?

What are the major types of flexible packaging materials, and what are the advantages and disadvantages of each?

What are the major regions for flexible packaging, and what are the key trends and drivers within each of these regions?

Who are the key players in the flexible packaging market, and what are their market shares, strategies, and competitive advantages?

What are the major regulatory and environmental factors impacting the flexible packaging market, and how are companies adaptingto these factors?

What are the major opportunities for growth and innovation within the flexible packaging market, and how can companies best capitalize on these opportunities?



