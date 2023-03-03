Europe Waylivra (volanesorsen) Market Drug Insights and Forecasts Report, 2019-2022 & 2023-2032: Product Details, Clinical Developments, Regulatory Milestones, Product Profile

Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe WAYLIVRA Market Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A detailed picture of the WAYLIVRA for severe hypertriglyceridemia in the 5MM, i.e., EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the WAYLIVRA for severe hypertriglyceridemia.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the WAYLIVRA market forecast analysis for severe hypertriglyceridemia in the 5MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Drug Summary

WAYLIVRA (Volanesorsen) is a self-administered, subcutaneous injection with a prefilled syringe with dosage for one-time use. It is indicated as an adjunct to diet in adult patients with genetically confirmed familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and at high risk for pancreatitis, in whom response to diet and triglyceride-lowering therapy has been inadequate.



WAYLIVRA, along with a low-fat diet, is used to reduce triglyceride blood levels in patients with FCS that has been confirmed by genetic testing. It is only given to patients in whom other medicines to reduce triglycerides have not worked and are at high risk of developing pancreatitis.

Dosage and administration

Prior to initiating WAYLIVRA, secondary causes of hypertriglyceridemia (e.g., uncontrolled diabetes, hypothyroidism) should be excluded or appropriately addressed. The recommended starting dose is 285 mg in 1.5 mL injected subcutaneously once weekly for three months. Following three months, dose frequency should be reduced to 285 mg every two weeks. However, treatment should be discontinued in patients with a reduction in serum triglycerides below 22.6 mmol/L after three months on volanesorsen 285 mg weekly.



After six months of treatment with volanesorsen, an increase of dose frequency to 285 mg weekly should be considered if the response has been inadequate in terms of serum triglyceride reduction as evaluated by the supervising-experienced specialist and in the condition that platelet counts are in the normal range. Patients should be re-down titrated to 285 mg every two weeks if the higher 285 mg once weekly dose does not provide significant additional triglyceride reduction after nine months.

Mechanism of action

The active substance in WAYLIVRA, volanesorsen, is an antisense oligonucleotide, a very short piece of synthetic RNA (a type of genetic material). It has been designed to block the production of a protein that slows down the breakdown of fats called apolipoprotein C-III. By blocking the production of this protein, the medicine reduces the level of triglycerides in the blood and, as a result, fat accumulation in the body, which is expected to reduce the risk of pancreatitis.

WAYLIVRA Analytical Perspective



In-depth WAYLIVRA Market Assessment

This report provides a detailed market assessment of WAYLIVRA for severe hypertriglyceridemia in the five major markets, i.e., EU4 (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) and the United Kingdom. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2023 to 2032.

WAYLIVRA Clinical Assessment

The report provides the clinical trials information of WAYLIVRA for severe hypertriglyceridemia covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for severe hypertriglyceridemia is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence WAYLIVRA dominance.

Other emerging products for severe hypertriglyceridemia are expected to give tough market competition to WAYLIVRA and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of WAYLIVRA in severe hypertriglyceridemia.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of WAYLIVRA from 2023 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the WAYLIVRA in severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. WAYLIVRA Overview in Severe Hypertriglyceridemia

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.3. Regulatory milestones

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5 WAYLIVRA Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of WAYLIVRA in Severe Hypertriglyceridemia

5.2. 5MM Market Analysis

5.2.1. Market size of WAYLIVRA in the 5MM for severe hypertriglyceridemia

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market size of WAYLIVRA in Germany for severe hypertriglyceridemia

5.3.2 Market size of WAYLIVRA in France for severe hypertriglyceridemia

5.3.3 Market size of WAYLIVRA in Italy for severe hypertriglyceridemia

5.3.4 Market size of WAYLIVRA in Spain for severe hypertriglyceridemia

5.3.5 Market size of WAYLIVRA in the United Kingdom for severe hypertriglyceridemia



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



