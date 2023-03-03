European Retailers Database 2023: 9,000+ Retail Chains with 1.9 Million Stores

Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "All Retailers in Europe" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Retail-Index is the most complete, updated and user-friendly database about national and international retailers in all major retail-sectors: food, fashion, consumer electronics, DIY & gardening and 14 other retail sectors. The total database contains over 9000 retail chains, internet and traditional, with 1.9 million stores.



This practical and unique source of information displays clear rankings and profiles with key data on national and international retail chains in any European country and several major countries outside Europe.

The retailer profiles feature the name and headquarter address as well as contact details, management (CEO), turnover development, banners, number of stores, website, webstore etc. The retailer rankings per country provide a clear overview of the retailers based on recent turnover data and numbers of shops.



Available Retail Sectors

Fashion

Food

Consumer Electronics

DIY & Gardening

Furniture & Decoration

Home Ware

Footwear & Leather

Personal Care

Baby Ware

Sport & Leisure

Toy's & Games

Books & Magazines

Jewellery & Watches

Optical

Pet Care

Petrol

Telecom

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rbbv0l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.