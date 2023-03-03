New York, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ultrasound Needle Guides Market by Type, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06425954/?utm_source=GNW





The global ultrasound needle guides market is projected to reach USD 369 million by 2027 from USD 274 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.1%.The growth in the number of hospitals performing needle-guided surgeries is expected to create growth opportunities for this market during the forecast period. The rising population and initiatives to strengthen healthcare infrastructure across major markets are expected to prove favorable to the ultrasound needle guides market, as an increase in the number of healthcare facilities and setups will support the growth in diagnostic procedures such as ultrasound procedures..



The disposable needle guides segment accounted for the largest share of the global ultrasound needle guides market

In 2021, the disposable needle guides segment holds the largest share of the global ultrasound needle guides market as these needle guides reduce the risks associated with cross-contamination, as well as reduce clean-up time.Disposable guides can easily snap onto the transducer, while reusable guides have to be secured by working on systems, including screws and latches.



This makes disposable guides easier to install and reduces the time required to get the device functioning..



The hospitals & clinics segment is estimated to dominate the ultrasound needle guides market in 2021

The hospitals & clinics segment is estimated to dominate the ultrasound needle guides market during the forecast period owing to the increasing investments and incentives received by hospitals from government bodies and private investors. Additionally, the increasing per capita income and growing healthcare awareness have compelled governments in Asian and Latin American countries to focus on ramping up their respective healthcare delivery infrastructures and providing access to preventive & curative care for a broader population .



US dominated the ultrasound needle guides market in North America in 2021

The US has a higher adoption rate of innovative technologies as compared to other countries, which is a major factor responsible for the large share of the US in the North American ultrasound needle guides market. Moreover, the increasing public emphasis on minimally invasive and effective therapeutic techniques, ongoing technological advancements, the growing availability of medical reimbursements for ultrasound procedures, and the growing number of diagnostic centers and hospitals in the country will further drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type– Tier 1- 34%, Tier 2- 38% Tier 3 - 28%

• By Designation— C level - 26%, Managers & Other Level - 74%

• By Region— North America - 17%, Europe - 39%, Asia Pacific - 28%, RoW-16%



Key players in the ultrasound needle guides market

The prominent players in the ultrasound needle guides market are Roper Technologies (CIVCO Medical Solutions) (US), Aspen Surgical (US), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Argon Medical Devices (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), Remington Medical Inc. (US), Geotek Medical (Turkey), InnoFine (China), KOELIS (France), Rocket Medical (China), BIRR (Netherlands), IZI Medical (US), Sheathing Technologies, Inc. (US), weLLgo Medical Products GmbH (Germany), and Advance Medical Designs, Inc. (US).



