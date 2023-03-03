Global 1-Decene Market Share Forecasted to Reach USD 1,223.20 Million By 2032, at 6.4% CAGR Increase: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “1-Decene Market [By Derivative (Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols (Plasticizer and Detergent Alcohols), Linear Alkyl Benzene, Linear Mercaptans, Chlorinated Alpha Olefins, Alkyl Dimethylamine & di-Alkyl Dimethylamine); By Application; By Grade; By End-Use; By Region]: Market size & Forecasts, 2023-2032” in its research database.

What is 1-Decene? How Big is 1-Decene Industry?

Report Overview

Decene is an alkene. It contains a chain of 10 carbon atoms with one double bond. There are many isomers of decene depending on the position and geometry of the double bond. 1-Decene is the only isomer of industrial importance. The rapidly rising demand for the 1-Decene market can be attributed to its usage in the production of plasticizer alcohols, and poly alpha olefin is mainly used as a high-performance synthetic lubricant for automatic transmission engines, crankcase, aviation, industrial gear systems, and marine applications.

Increasing demand for synthetic lubricants, capacity expansions by key industry players, and focus on the development of alpha olefins from bio-based materials are likely to propel industry demand. The increasing popularity of synthetic lubricants, as they offer better lubrication and cause less engine wear and tear, has triggered poly alpha olefin demand over the recent past.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Royal Idemitsu Petrochemical Company

Dutch Shell

ExxonMobil Corporation

SABIC

Ineos Group Limited

Qatar Chemical Company

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Alfa Aesar and Sigma-Aldrich

Sasol Limited

Key factors driving market growth

Shale gas boom to push the market

The Shale gas boom, particularly in the US and China, has provided new hope for petrochemical producers and has pushed ethylene production, which is an important raw material for 1-Decene production. The 1-Decene market size is expanding due to the ample availability of critical raw materials in these regions.

The rising consumption of packaged food products is acting as a growth-inducing factor as 1-Decene is employed to produce polymers such as polyethylene that are used to pack these items. 1-Decene industry sales are soaring as they are used as food additives, glazing, and polishing agents, intensifying their adoption in the food and beverage industry.

Recent trends influencing the market

Increasing usage in the end-use industries to drive the market

1-Decene is widely used as a chemical intermediate in the production of detergents and their derivatives that are further incorporated in the manufacture of industrial surfactants. This facilitates their usage in the end-use industries, consequently painting a positive picture in the market.

Other factors include the rising expenditure capacities of consumers, a decrease in the prices of raw materials, and significant expansion in automotive industries are anticipated to drive the market towards growth.

1-Decene Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 1,223.20 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 697.52 Million Expected CAGR Growth 6.4% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 - 2032 Top Market Players Royal Idemitsu Petrochemical Company, Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil Corporation, SABIC, Ineos Group Limited, Qatar Chemical Company, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Alfa Aesar and Sigma-Aldrich, Sasol Limited Segments Covered Derivative, Application, Grade, End Use and region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Segmentation assessment

Poly-alpha olefins segment is expected to witness the fastest growth

Based on derivatives, the poly-alpha olefins segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The manufacturing and automotive industries are the two main users of poly-alpha olefins. 1-Decene market demand is rising as poly-alpha olefins are used as gear oil, lube oil additives, compressor oil, and transmission oil. These practical applications raise demand.

The synthetic lubricant segment dominated the market

Based on application, the synthetic lubricant segment dominated the market. 1-Decene market trends include rising environmental laws in the automobile industry and requirements for increasing demand in the cosmetic and food and beverage industry. This is driving the demand for this market.

Geographic Overview

Expanding shale gas development to propel the North American market

North America held the largest 1-Decene market share due to the region's expanding shale gas development and rising poly-alpha olefins production. North America currently holds a sizeable portion of the 1-Decene industry. One of the biggest chemical firms in the world is ExxonMobil Chemical. Over the past few years, it has seen the highest increase in poly-alpha olefins production capacity anywhere in the globe. It is expected to drive market expansion in North America.

In the meantime, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be a sizeable market during the forecast period. Due to the fact that detergent alcohols and their dependents are important raw materials utilized as surfactants in clothes and dishwashing applications, the dishwashing and detergent business is growing.

Recent Developments

In January 2019, the fourth alpha olefins (AO) unit of Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands) began production at the company's chemical manufacturing facility in Geismar, Louisiana, in the United States.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the 1-Decene market report based on Derivative, Application, Grade, End Use, and region:

By Derivative Outlook

Polyalphaolefins

Oxo Alcohols

Linear Alkyne Benzene

Linear Mercaptans

Chlorinated Olefins

Alkyl Dimethylamine

Di-alkyl Diethylamine

By Application Outlook

Poly Alpha Olefin

Polyethylene

Detergent Alcohols

Synthetic Lubricants

Others

By Grade Outlook

Bio-Based

Synthetic

By End Use Outlook

Food & Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Paints & Dyes Industry

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (United States of America, Canada)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, ASEAN, Australia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Others)

