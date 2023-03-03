Sodexo named among Montreal’s 2023 Top Employers

English French

MONTREAL, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year running, Sodexo has been ranked among Montreal’s 2023 Top Employers.

Winners were announced today in a special section of the Montreal Gazette, basing their decision on an employer’s programs and initiatives focused on attracting and retaining workers in Montreal.

“Our focus on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion means we develop programs and benefits that attract people at all levels of their career. For younger workers, we create succession and mentoring plans to map out career pathways. For those in their middle to more senior years we focus on continuing education and retirement planning,” said Johanne Bélanger, CEO, Sodexo Canada.

An essential aspect of Sodexo’s organizational philosophy is to create a workplace environment based on flexibility, empowerment, and inclusion. Sodexo provides wide-ranging opportunities for talent at all levels of their career, which include:



• Support from our five Employee Business Resource Groups (EBRGs) which nurtures a culture of diversity. As well as provide networking, development, and community outreach opportunities.

Tuition assistance for employees wanting to further their education

Formal mentoring programs

Defined contribution pension plans and phased-in work options for those nearing retirement

Sodexo’s Montreal office is also designed to be a welcoming space that focuses on wellness, flexibility, and innovation. It emphasizes a dynamic organization of spaces and working environments with special attention to the comfort and health of employees.



About Sodexo Canada

Sodexo delivers a wide range of customized solutions, designed to optimize work and living environments. Sodexo has been providing food and facilities management services in Canada for over 40 years, with a focus on enhancing safety, work process and well-being. Sodexo is a market leader in Canada. Sodexo has been recognized as a top employer for the past seven consecutive years. Sodexo is proud to have created the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, an independent charitable organization that has raised over $3 million to fight hunger and donated more than one million meals to at-risk youth across Canada since 2007.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures:

7 000 employees

Recipient of Canada's Greenest Employer Awards 2022

Recipient of Canada's Diversity & Inclusion Employer Awards 2021

1 million consumers served daily.

