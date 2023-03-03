Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market to Reach US$ 33.9 Bn by End of 2031, Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 17.4% between 2023 and 2033. Cell and gene therapy is the application of genetic material or cells for therapeutics in order to modify the cells of a patient. These cells are independent of any particular medical indication, as they can be ex vivo or in vivo. Gene and cell therapy cells can be considered a platform technology, and therefore have a significant scope of medical benefits.



Cell and gene therapy is an experimental treatment method, as it transfers the gene into the genetic information of the patient’s diseased cell. These therapies are now recommended for patients suffering from a number of medical issues. These include cancer, urinary problems, autoimmune diseases, and various infectious diseases. Thus, the rise in the prevalence of diseases listed above is projected to propel global cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market growth during the forecast period.

According to the TMR report, the global cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market stood at US$ 5.8 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 33.9 Bn by the end of 2033.

Request to Sample PDF of this Strategic Report (Use Corporate Mail ID for Top Priority): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85421

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Prevalence of Life-threatening Diseases : Increase in the prevalence of life-threatening diseases is a key factor augmenting the global market for cell and gene therapy manufacturing services. These diseases include lymphomas, blood cancer, solid tumors, leukemia, and multiple myeloma. Cell or gene therapy includes culturing of genes or cells at the time of the production process, after which, they can be derived from a donor or the patient himself by purification process, and then packaged for delivery.

: Increase in the prevalence of life-threatening diseases is a key factor augmenting the global market for cell and gene therapy manufacturing services. These diseases include lymphomas, blood cancer, solid tumors, leukemia, and multiple myeloma. Cell or gene therapy includes culturing of genes or cells at the time of the production process, after which, they can be derived from a donor or the patient himself by purification process, and then packaged for delivery. Rise in Success Rate of Cell and Gene Therapy: Increase in awareness and rise in acceptance of biotechnology for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes have propelled the demand for cell and gene therapy. This is projected to increase market size during the forecast period. Moreover, cell culture is capable of improving the manufacturing consistency and efficiency of cell & gene technology. This is projected to accelerate market expansion during the forecast period.

Key Drivers

Significant success rate of cell and gene therapy for treating diseases such as cancer is projected to boost market growth

Rise in prevalence of sickle cell disease (SCD) is likely to accelerate industry growth

Surge in investment in research & development on cell and gene therapy manufacturing services is projected to create business opportunities.



Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85421<ype=S

Regional Growth Dynamics

Europe is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period. This is ascribed to high prevalence of cancer that leads to significant number of deaths in countries such as France. An increase in preference of cancer patients to undertake cell and gene therapy in the country is projected to propel the market in Europe during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period. This is ascribed to high prevalence of cancer that leads to significant number of deaths in countries such as France. An increase in preference of cancer patients to undertake cell and gene therapy in the country is projected to propel the market in Europe during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing market for cell and gene therapy manufacturing services in the next few years. Rapidly improving healthcare & medical services and rise in awareness about the benefits of cell and gene therapy for the treatment of various diseases are expected to drive the market in the region.

Key Players:

Prominent players in the global cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market are

Discovery Life Sciences,

Genezen,

Novartis,

Oxford Biomedical,

Takara Bio, Inc.,

Merck KGaA,

WuXi AppTec,

Charles River Laboratories,

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.,

Catalent, Inc., and Lonza

Ask for References: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=85421

Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Segmentation

Type

Cell Therapy Viral Vector Autologous Allogeneic



Gene Therapy Non-viral Vector Viral Vector





Indication

Oncology Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Orthopedic Diseases

Ophthalmology Diseases

Central Nervous System Disorder

Infectious Diseases

Other Indications



Application

Commercial Manufacturing

Clinical Manufacturing

End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Others



Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Countries

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Russia & CIS

Spain

Japan

China

India

ASEAN

GCC

South Africa

Brazil

Mexico

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com