The global Sustainable pharmaceutical packaging market size is projected to grow from USD 71.6 Billion in 2022 to USD 146.3 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2022 to 2027

With an increasing focus on reducing waste and preserving natural resources, pharmaceutical companies are exploring new and innovative ways to create functional and eco-friendly packaging. This includes using recyclable materials, designing for easy recycling, and implementing packaging reduction strategies



Glass accounted for the third largest share amongst other raw material in the pharmaceutical packaging market.

Glass is an amorphous and crystalline material with excellent transparency and chemical inertness.It is mainly used in the primary packaging of pharmaceutical drugs.



Various types of primary packaging, such as vials, ampoules, bottles, containers, and syringes, are made from glass.Glass is a permanent material that is infinitely recyclable and reusable, reducing waste and saving natural resources.



This means that glass has the potential to be recycled over and over again without any loss of its intrinsic properties.Permanent materials are perfect for maintaining a truly circular material loop.



Due to the strength of their chemical bonds, permanent materials are not damaged by the recycling process and can stay in the recycling loop as long as they are properly collected, treated, and re-melted.



secondary packaging to be the second largest pacakging type in molded fiber pulp packaging during the forecast period.

Secondary packaging in sustainable pharmaceutical packaging refers to the outer packaging that encloses the primary packaging, which contains the actual medication.It protects the primary packaging and provides information about the product, such as the dosage, expiration date, and manufacturer.



Secondary packaging is also known as retail-ready packaging (RRP), shelf-ready packaging (SRP), or counter-top display units (CDUs).The packaging makes it easier for retailers to display and handle products.



Using sustainable materials in secondary packaging is becoming increasingly important in the pharmaceutical industry as companies aim to reduce their environmental impact.



Recyclable process accounted for the largest share of sustainable pharmaceutical packaging during the forecast period.

The use of recyclable plastics in the sustainable pharmaceutical packaging industry is becoming increasingly important as companies and consumers become more aware of the impact of packaging materials.Recyclable plastics, such as PET and HDPE, can be used to create packaging that is not only environmentally friendly but also cost-effective and safe for the storage and transportation of pharmaceutical products.



One of the main benefits of using recyclable plastics in pharmaceutical packaging is that it reduces the amount of waste that ends up in landfills.These materials can be easily collected, sorted, and recycled, which helps conserve natural resources and reduce the industry’s carbon footprint.



Additionally, recyclable plastics are often lightweight, making them more cost-effective to transport and store. They also have good barrier properties that protect products from moisture, light, and other environmental factors



Europe is to be the second largest market for sustainable pharmaceutical packaging

The high demand for pharmaceutical packaging in the region can be attributed to the increasing research, production, and distribution of pharmaceuticals.Significant advancements in the field of medical biopharmaceuticals are further boosting the market in the region.



At present, consumers, manufacturers, retailers, advocacy groups, and governments across the region are encouraging environmentally friendly packaging thus contributing to the consistent growth of the sustainable pharmaceutical packaging industry in countries such as Germany, France, and the UK, owing to their environmentally-conscious consumers. All these factors are expected to fuel the demand for sustainable pharmaceutical packaging in the Europe region.



This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts worldwide. These primary sources have been divided into 3 categories, namely by company, by designation, and by region.

• By Department- Sales/Export/Marketing – 53.5%, Production– 23.3%, CXOs – 23.3%

• By Designation- Managers– 60.5%, CXOs– 23.3%, Executives– 16.3%

• By Region- North America- 33%, Europe- 27%, Asia Pacific- 25%, South America – 5%, and Middle East & Africa - 10%

The key players in the sustaianble pharmaceutical packaging market include Schott AG (Germany), Amcor PLC (Switzerland), AptarGroup,Inc (US), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), Berry Global (US), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), Catalent,Inc (US), and WestRock (US).



