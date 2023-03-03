United States Gluten Free Food Market Report 2023-2028: A Market to Grow by Over $1.5 Billion Featuring Conagra Brands, General Mills, The Hain Celestial Group, Kraft Heinz, Barilla, & Kellogg

Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Gluten Free Food Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Gluten-free Food Market is expected to reach US$ 4.12 Billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.25%

The United States is one of the largest and most mature markets for gluten-free food, with a large and growing population of consumers who are looking for gluten-free options. The United States gluten-free food industry has experienced rapid growth in recent years, driven by increasing awareness of gluten-related disorders, such as celiac disease and non-celiac gluten sensitivity, as well as the growing trend towards healthier and specialty diets.



The rising prevalence of celiac disease and non-celiac gluten sensitivity is one of the primary drivers of the gluten-free food market in the United States. Celiac disease is an autoimmune illness that causes small intestine damage when gluten is consumed. According to the Beyond Celiac Report, around 1% of the population in the United States will have celiac disease by 2020.

Furthermore, roughly 83% of celiac disease patients in the United States remain undiagnosed or misdiagnosed. At the moment, the only therapy for celiac disease is a gluten-free diet.



Despite its fast expansion, the gluten-free food business in the United States is not without obstacles. The high cost of gluten-free components, which can make gluten-free goods much more expensive than their wheat-based equivalents, is one of the industry's major issues. USA Gluten-Free Food market was valued at US$ 2.56 Billion in 2022.

Demand for gluten-free ready-to-eat meals is increasing, and customers' eating habits are evolving towards low-fat and organic baked products

The Gluten-free Food Market in the United States is classified into Bakery, Dairy, Meats, Condiments, Desserts, Prepared meals, Pasta & Rice, and Others. In recent years, the gluten-free food business in the United States has seen a considerable growth in the number of new product introductions in response to increased demand. Gluten-free alternatives to typical wheat-based items, such as bread, pasta, and baked goods, are becoming increasingly popular.



Additionally, the gluten-free food sector is growing into new areas such as snacks, breakfast dishes, and even beer. Another factor driving the growth is the growing trend towards healthier and specialty diets. Americans are increasingly looking for meals that are devoid of dangerous substances and have certain health benefits, such as gluten-free snacks. This trend has been especially prevalent in the United States, where consumers are growing more health-conscious and prepared to pay a premium for high-quality, specialty food products.



The dairy gluten-free food sector in the United States has grown significantly in recent years, spurred by rising consumer demand for gluten-free choices. Dairy products, such as milk, cheese, and yoghurt, are inherently gluten-free, although certain products may include gluten due to cross-contamination during manufacturing or the inclusion of gluten-containing components. Many firms have begun to provide gluten-free solutions in order to address the growing demand for gluten-free dairy products.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets dominated the gluten-free food industry in the United States

In the United States, gluten-free dairy products are often distributed through a combination of Convenience Stores, Supermarket and Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Online, Drug Stores, Club Stores, Independent Natural, Mass Merchandiser, and Others. Grocery stores, both major chain supermarkets and smaller, local grocers, often have a selection of gluten-free dairy goods, such as milk, cheese, yoghurt, and butter. To make it easier for customers to discover gluten-free items, several grocery shops feature designated gluten-free sections or aisles.



Natural food stores, such as Whole Foods Market, specialize on selling natural and organic items, and therefore frequently provide a broader choice of gluten-free dairy products, including those produced from alternative milks such as almond, oat, and soy. Trader Joe's and other specialized food stores are recognized for offering unusual and specialty food goods, such as gluten-free dairy products. These establishments frequently feature knowledgeable employees who can help consumers select the proper goods for their requirements.



The internet category is expected to grow at the quickest rate in the future years. The benefits of buying from the convenience of one's own home, doorstep delivery, free shipping, and savings are primarily luring millennials and the younger generation to this channel. Customers may also order and have gluten-free dairy products delivered straight to their homes from online shops such as Amazon and Thrive Market.

The U.S. gluten-free food market is very competitive, with many established firms as well as new entrants. Conagra Brands, Inc., General Mills, The Hain Celestial Group, Kraft Heinz Company, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A, and Kellogg Co. are market leaders. These firms are substantially spending in R&D to improve the flavour and quality of their products while also expanding their product offerings.



For example, Hy-Vee, Inc., a grocery chain, debuted Good Graces, a new private brand containing a comprehensive variety of gluten-free items, in November 2021. Good Graces now offers 30 gluten-free goods, with an additional 60 in the works.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 115 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered United States

