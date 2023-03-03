The fire protection system pipes market size is projected to reach USD 28.5 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%

New York, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fire Protection System Pipes Market by Type, Material, Application, End-use Industry And Region- Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06425958/?utm_source=GNW

from USD 20.6 billion in 2022. The steel pipes, by material segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the fire protection system pipes market in 2022.



Welded pipes, by type accounted for the largest segment of fire protection system pipes market.

The welded segment accounted for the larger share of the market in 2021.The higher demand for welded pipes is mainly attributed to their lower price when compared to seamless pipes.



Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region for welded pipes in the fire protection system pipes market. The growth of this market is attributed to the rising demand from the domestic market and rapid growth in end-use industries, such as oil & gas, marine, and construction.



Steel pipes, by material accounted for the largest segment of fire protection system pipes market.

The steel pipes segment accounted a largest share in the fire protection system pipes market and thus dominated the market.Steel pipes have high demand from the chemical, oil & gas, petrochemical, automotive, and mechanical & engineering industries, owing to which these tubes account for a higher market share.



The increasing demand from the commercial vertical is expected to drive the segment.Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for steel pipes.



The growth is attributed to the high demand for steel in the region and relatively lower prices than in other regions. The rapidly increasing demand from maintenance applications, especially in China and South Korea, further increases the demand for steel pipes.



Fire sprinkler system, by application accounted for the largest segment of fire protection system pipes market.

Based on application, the fire sprinkler system segment is expected to account for the larger share of the market during the forecast period.The fire sprinkler system segment market size was USD XX million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX%, in terms of value, between 2022 and 2027.



Rise in commercial buildings, smart buildings, and industries is boosting the demand of fire sprinkler system and hence driving the fire protection system pipes market.The wet fire sprinklers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the fire sprinklers market during the forecast period.



This large share can be attributed to the growth of the industrial sector, where the probability of a fire disaster is more due to the presence of flammable materials, such as oil and gas.



Industrial, by end-use industry accounted for the largest segment of fire protection system pipes market.

Based on end-use industry, the industrial segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Fire breakouts in offshore oil platforms, oil pumping stations, refineries, gasoline storage tanks, compressor stations, gas processing plants, and liquefied natural gas receiving facilities could become unmanageable due to harsh environments and remote locations. Thus, the industrial segment has a high demand for the installation of these systems in the oil & gas sector to prevent such fire breakouts



North America, by region is forecasted to be the largest segment of fire protection system pipes market during the forecast period.

North America has been leading the fire protection systems pipes market due to a rise in strategic collaboration and innovation among market participants and demand from various end-use industries such as residential, commercial, and industrial.The US is expected to account for the largest share of the fire protection system pipes market in North America during the forecast period.



Supportive government regulations, the adoption of advanced fire protection technologies, and a rise in concerns related to fire protection are driving the market.The US government has laid down certain norms for building fire protection systems, which real estate developers and construction companies must follow.



This factor is propelling the fire protection system pipes market in the US.



Breakdown of Primary Interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 46%, Tier 2 – 36%, and Tier 3 – 18%

• By Designation: C Level – 27%, D Level – 10%, and Others –55%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 55%, North America – 18%, Europe – 9%, South America- 9%, and the Middle East & Africa – 9%



The key companies profiled in this report are Johnson Controls (Ireland), Tata Steel (India), Simona AG (Germany), Astral Pipes (India), China Lesso (China).



Research Coverage:

The fire protection system pipes market has been segmented based on by Type (Seamless Pipes, Welded Pipes), By Material (Steel, CPVC, Copper, Others), By Application (Fire Suppression System, Fire Sprinkler System), By End-use Industry (Residential, Industrial, Commercial), and by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa).



Reasons to Buy the Report

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on fire protection system pipes offered by top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the market for epoxy adhesives across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the market.

