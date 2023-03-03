UAE Paper Bags Market Outlook Report 2022-2028: Focus on Open Mouth, Pasted Valve, Flat Bottom Bags for Retail, Pharmaceutical, and Food & Beverages

Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Paper Bags Market Outlook (2022-2028): Market Forecast By Types (Open Mouth, Pasted Valve, Flat Bottom), By Applications (Retail, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages & Others) And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UAE Paper Bags Market size is projected to grow at CAGR of 11.8% during 2022-2028.

The report thoroughly covers the UAE Paper Bags market by types, applications, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities / high growth areas, and market drivers, which would help the stakeholders devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

UAE Paper Bags Market Synopsis

UAE Paper Bags market witnessed a slight decline in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused a halt in trading activities and closure of retail outlets across the country.

However, the UAE paper bags market is expected to grow significantly in the future owing to increasing consumer spending in the retail sector, growing number of food & beverage outlets across the country, and rising environmental awareness among people aligned with the UAE Green Agenda 2015-30.

The UAE paper bags market is anticipated to experience rapid growth in the coming years owing to increasing consumer spending in the retail industry and rising tourism sector.

In addition, a ban on single-use plastic bags by the environment agency Abu Dhabi and the Dubai government's plans to impose new charges to limit single-use plastics in the emirate would also augment the growth of the paper bags market in the forthcoming period.

In the coming years, as the number of tourists and economic activities in the retail sector progress, coupled with growth in the food & beverages industry, the sales of paper bags would increase.

Key Highlights of the Report

UAE Paper Bags Market Overview

UAE Paper Bags Market Outlook

UAE Paper Bags Market Forecast

Historical Data and Forecast of UAE Paper Bags Market Revenues for the Period 2018-2028F

Historical Data and Forecast of Market Revenues, By Types, for the Period 2018-2028F

Historical Data and Forecast of Market Revenues, By Applications, for the Period 2018-2028F

Historical Data and Forecast of Market Revenues, By Regions, for the Period 2018-2028F

Market Drivers and Restraints

UAE Paper Bags Market Trends

Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment UAE Paper Bags Market Share, By Types

Market Opportunity Assessment UAE Paper Bags Market Share, By Applications

Market Opportunity Assessment UAE Paper Bags Market Share, By Regions

UAE Paper Bags Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Market Scope and Segmentation

By Types

Open Mouth

Pasted Valve

Flat Bottom

By Applications

Retail

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/djet9b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.