Meat Extract Global Market Report 2023

The global meat extract market grew from $6.27 billion in 2022 to $6.79 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The meat extract market is expected to grow to $8.85 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%.



The meat extract market consists of sales of nucleotides, polypeptides, carnosine, anserine, amino acids, creatinine, and creatine.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Meat extract is a concentrated preparation that contains concentrated meat essence.It is a robust and rich variety of meat stock typically obtained from beef, chicken, and pork.



Its primary purpose is to add meat flavour in cooking and to prepare the soups and other liquid-based dishes.



North America was the largest region in the meat extract market in 2022. The regions covered in the meat extract market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main forms of meat extract are powder, liquid, granules, and paste.Powder is a loose substance composed of very small, dry, solid granules.



Meat extract powder is a basic ingredient that aids in the artificial growth of microorganisms, primarily for bacterial culture and fermentation.The different types of meats include beef, chicken, pork, lamb, and others.



The several applications include industrial and commercial.



Growing demand for protein-rich food products and beverages is expected to fuel the growth of the meat extract market going forward.Protein-rich foods are protein sources derived from plants and animals.



It is a source that provides the body with all the amino acids it requires.Meat extract can be used as a protein source in a variety of processed meals, it can lower salt levels in processed foods while enhancing flavour and nutritional value.



For instance, according to a study conducted on more than 6,300 consumers in 12 countries around the world by Kerry Group, an Ireland-based food company, in November 2021, 75% of global consumers said they would pay more for protein-fortified foods and beverages. Therefore, the growing consumer demand for protein-rich food products and beverages drives the meat extract market.



Product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the meat extract market.Major companies operating in the meat extract sector focused on products innovations to bring new methods and procedures for producing meat extract and increasing its applications.



For instance, in June 2021, Essentia Protein Solutions, a US-based protein solutions company, developed C3307 Chicken Flavour, which is higher in protein, lower in carbohydrates, and has no added salt.This chicken flavour is ideal for low-sodium applications that demand a strong chicken flavour.



C3307 allows developers to achieve lower salt constraints while still delivering tasty, full-bodied chicken flavours in their completed goods.



In May 2021, Synergy Flavors Inc., a US-based manufacturer of flavorings, extracts, and essences, acquired Innova Flavors for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Innova clients will have instant access to a proven variety of sweet flavors, extracts, and essences to meet the ongoing need for clean label choices in the intensely competitive food and beverage industry. Innova Flavors is a US-based company that offers customized meat and savory flavors.



The countries covered in the meat extract market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The meat extract market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides meat extract market statistics, including meat extract industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a meat extract market share, detailed meat extract market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the meat extract industry. This meat extract market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

