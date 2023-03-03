Global Spatial OMICS Market Set to Surpass US$ 677.8 Million by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Spatial OMICS market is still in its early stages of development but holds great promise for providing insights into the spread of disease and identifying potential treatments. By 2031, the Global Spatial OMICS market size is projected to exceed US$ 677.8 million from $280.5 million in 2022 at a CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period 2023-2031. Moreover, the spatial OMICS market is currently dominated by research tools and services companies. However, there is significant opportunity for expansion into new markets such as drug discovery and development, diagnostics, and personalized medicine.

Get Free sample copy of this report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/spatial-omics-market

The main drivers of this growth are the increasing demand for personalized medicine and the need for more precise and individualized treatments. Additionally, the falling costs of sequencing and imaging technologies are making these techniques more accessible to a wider range of users.

Researchers at Astute Analytica believe that there is significant potential for Spatial OMICS to help improve preparedness and response to infectious diseases, as well as treatment of other serious diseases. However, the industry faces several challenges, including a lack of standardization, regulatory hurdles, and scarcity of data.

Top Trends in Global Spatial OMICS Market

Multiplexed spatial profiling: Multiplexed spatial profiling refers to the ability to simultaneously analyze multiple analytes (such as proteins, RNA, and DNA) within a tissue sample. This technology is becoming increasingly popular because it allows researchers to study multiple biomolecules at once, providing a more comprehensive view of the biological system.

High-throughput spatial profiling: High-throughput spatial profiling allows researchers to study large patient cohorts, which can lead to more robust statistical analyses and more reliable biomarker discovery in the global spatial OMICS market.

Machine learning and AI: Machine learning and AI algorithms are being developed to help analyze the large datasets generated by spatial OMICS technologies. These algorithms can help identify patterns and correlations within the data that would be difficult or impossible for a human to identify.

Clinical applications: Spatial OMICS technologies are starting to be used in clinical settings to aid in diagnosis and treatment decisions. For example, spatial profiling can help identify biomarkers that can predict treatment response or disease progression, which can aid in clinical decision-making.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC): https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/spatial-omics-market

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies are Leading Consumers of Spatial OMICS Market

Spatial OMICS has been rapidly gaining popularity in recent years due to its numerous applications in areas like drug discovery, personalized medicine, and diagnostics.

Recent reports suggest that the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries currently hold the largest share in the global spatial OMICS market. This is attributed to the increasing demand for personalized medicine and advanced drug discovery technologies. Personalized medicine, which aims to provide customized treatments to patients based on their molecular and genetic profiles, is a growing trend in healthcare. Spatial OMICS technologies enable researchers to analyze gene, protein, and metabolite expression patterns in specific regions of cells and tissues, thereby identifying potential targets for personalized therapies.

In addition to personalized medicine, spatial OMICS technologies are also playing a crucial role in drug discovery. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the global spatial OMICS market are investing heavily in research and development to develop innovative solutions to address healthcare challenges. By using spatial OMICS technologies, researchers can identify new drug targets and evaluate the efficacy of potential drug candidates.

Spatial OMICS technologies are also contributing significantly to diagnostics, particularly in the field of cancer. By conducting spatially resolved molecular profiling of tumor tissues, researchers in the pharmaceutical companies can gain valuable insights into the heterogeneity of cancer cells, leading to the development of more accurate diagnostic tools.

Spatial Transcriptomics to Generate Over 32% Revenue of Global Spatial OMICS Market

The global spatial OMICS market is expected to experience growth due to the increasing demand for spatial transcriptomics, which helps in understanding tissue architecture and local features that contribute to disease. This technology is expected to capture more than 32% of the total revenue share of the market as healthcare organizations seek to understand the underlying mechanisms of various diseases.

Furthermore, healthcare providers and researchers are increasingly exploring tissue neighborhoods and cellular features, which is expected to drive segmental growth. The development of innovative spatial omics solutions and platforms such as InDrops, Droplet Sequencing, and Single Cell Sequencing (SCS) is also expected to spur the growth of the spatial transcriptomics segment. These tools increase the accuracy and precision of data analysis in preclinical trials and clinical studies and enable improved treatments for certain diseases. They have also enabled researchers in the spatial OMICS market to conduct high-throughput medical investigations and advance personalized medicine practices.

Public-private partnerships and collaborations between research organizations, academic institutions, and private companies are expected to further accelerate the growth of the global OMICS spatial market. Companies are investing heavily in R&D activities to develop new solutions that could improve the accuracy and precision of disease diagnosis.

The growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and the increasing burden of healthcare costs are also expected to fuel the demand for advanced spatial transcriptomics solutions in the near future.

Asia Pacific to Remain the Fastest Growing Spatial OMICS Market

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the emerging field of spatial OMICS, which combines genomic, proteomic, and metabolomic data with spatial information to provide more accurate diagnoses and treatments of diseases. This growth is driven by increasing demand for precision medicine and growing awareness of its benefits, particularly in light of the prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes.

Furthermore, the rising healthcare expenditure in the Asia Pacific region is also driving the growth of the market. It is expected that the Asia Pacific spatial OMICS market will capture more than 32% of the global revenue share by 2023.

The major players in the Asia Pacific spatial OMICS market include Novogene, Illumina, BGI, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, QIAGEN, and Oxford Nanopore Technologies. These players are consistently focusing on improving the accuracy and efficiency of their products and services, and investing in research and development activities to develop innovative and cost-effective solutions.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

10x Genomics

S2 Genomics, Inc.

NanoString Technologies

Seven Bridges Genomics

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Bio-Techne

Danaher Corporation

IonPath, Inc.

Millennium Science Pty Ltd

Akoya Biosciences, Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

Diagenode Diagnostics

Biognosys AG

Rebus Biosystems

Ultivue, Inc.

BioSpyder Technologies

Bruker

Other Prominent Players

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/spatial-omics-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com