Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Metabolic Partnering 2016-2023: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Metabolic Partnering 2016 to 2023 provides the full collection of metabolic disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2016.

Trends in metabolic partnering deals

Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development

Metabolic partnering agreement structure

Metabolic partnering contract documents

Top metabolic deals by value

Most active metabolic dealmakers

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive metabolic disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering metabolic deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for metabolic deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of metabolic dealmaking trends.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all metabolic partnering deals signed and announced since 2016. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in metabolic partnering and dealmaking since 2016.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of metabolic technologies and products.



Report scope



Global Metabolic Partnering 2016 to 2023 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to metabolic trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



Global Metabolic Partnering 2016 to 2023 includes:

Trends in metabolic dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2016

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of metabolic deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 1100 metabolic deal records

The leading metabolic deals by value since 2016

Most active metabolic dealmakers since 2016

The report includes deals for the following indications: Acromegaly, Addison's disease, Cirrhosis, Cushing's syndrome, Diabetes, Type 1, Type 2, Insipidus, Fatty liver, Gallstones, Goitre, Growth hormone disorders, Gynaecomastia, Inborn errors of metabolism, Phenylketonuria, Hyperaldosteronism, Hypercalcaemia, Hyperthyroidism, Hypocalcaemia, Hypogonadism, Hypopituitarism, Hypothyroidism, Liver disease, Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), Lysosomal storage disorders, Nutrition and vitamins, Rickets, Pheochromocytoma, Primary bilary cirrhosis, Prolactinemia, Short stature, Syndrome of Inappropriate Antidiuretic Hormone (SIADH), Thyroid disease, plus other metabolic indications.



In Global Metabolic Partnering 2016 to 2023, available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The Global Metabolic Partnering 2016-2023 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 1100 metabolic deals.



Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in metabolic Dealmaking



Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for metabolic partnering



Chapter 4 - Leading metabolic deals and dealmakers



Chapter 5 - Metabolic contract document directory



Chapter 6 - Metabolic dealmaking by therapeutic target



Appendices



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4d5586

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.