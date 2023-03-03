Aircraft Electric Motors Global Market Report 2023: Rise in Aircraft Renewals and Deliveries Bolsters Growth

Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Electric Motors Market by Application, Type ( AC Motors, DC Motors ), End Use, Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Advanced Air Mobility), Power Density, Torque, Output Power & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Aircraft Electric Motors market size is projected to grow from USD 8.2 Billion in 2022 to USD 12.9 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2027. The increase in global air traffic and the surge in new aircraft deliveries are the primary factors driving the growth of the aircraft electric motors market.

Furthermore, the demand for advanced aviation electric motors onboard new aircraft is boosting the adoption of aircraft electric motors, which reduces weight and decreases end-user operating and maintenance costs.

Engine Control System segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

Based on application, the engine control systems are projected to lead the aircraft electric motors market during the forecast period. The expansion of the aircraft electric motors market's engine control system sector may be due to an increase in the complexity of engines with more control signals and a larger need for performance and functionality.

The Above 200 kW is projected to be the highest-growing segment in the output power segment during the forecast period.

Based on Output Power, the Above 200 kW segment is projected to show the highest growth during the forecast period. The motors are ideal for the application of mid-sized aircraft covering short-range trips. These motors are well suited to power smaller aircraft as a distributed system on bigger aircraft like the Eviation Alice 9-passenger aircraft or as an independent system on smaller aircraft. Compared to smaller motors, they often have more torque and lower RPM. Hence, the segment's growth is attributed to the high adoption of small aircraft.

The AC Motors is projected to dominate the market share in the type of segment in 2022.

Based on Output Power, the Above 200 kW segment is projected to show the highest growth during the forecast period. The market for aircraft electric motors has seen a significant increase in the AC Motor segment, which may be attributed to applications with different power needs. They are used in hydraulic pumps and aviation fan actuation systems.

The fixed wing is projected to dominate the market share in the platform segment during the forecast period.

Based on the platform, the fixed-wing segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. The demand for fixed-wing aircraft is expected to increase rapidly in both the commercial and general aviation sectors, necessitating the simultaneous use of aircraft electric motors for cutting-edge aircraft. Secondly, producers are developing advanced aircraft electric motors to substitute in place of the heavy conventional aircraft components.

OEM is the fastest-growing segment of the aircraft electric motors market, by End Use

Based on the end user, the OEM segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft electric motors market during the forecast period. The demand for different kinds of aircraft has significantly increased throughout the areas over the years. Electric motors are installed by OEM during the aircraft assembly process and then made accessible for supply to aircraft manufacturers. Consequently, the OEM segment market will be driven. The use of cutting-edge air mobility platforms for passenger transportation and freight delivery would also aid OEM sectors' market expansion.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share in 2022

The aircraft electric motors market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022, and Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the reasons expected to boost the North American aircraft electric motors market include the existence of significant players, OEMs, and component manufacturers. Furthermore, the increased need for modern aircraft for civil and commercial purposes is influencing market development in North America.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Electrical Systems in Aircraft

Rise in Aircraft Renewals and Deliveries

Large Fleets of Commercial and Military Aircraft

Increase in Use of UAVs and Hybrid VTOLs

Restraints

Power Density Limitations of Electric Propulsion Technology

High Voltage and Thermal Issues of Aircraft Electrical Systems

Opportunities

Emergence of Advanced Air Mobility

Use of Electric Aircraft for Logistics Operations

Challenges

Limited Battery Recharging Infrastructure at Airports

Re-Designing of Aircraft for Electrification

Strict Policies and Longer Clearance Period for Electric Aircraft

Research Coverage:

The report segments the aircraft electric motors market based on By Application, By Type, By End Use, By Aircraft Type, By Output Power, By Torque, By Power Density, and By Region.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Propulsion Systems, Flight Control Systems, Environmental Control Systems, Engine Control Systems, Avionics Systems, Door Actuation Systems, Landing and Braking Systems, Cabin Interior Systems, and Other Systems. Based on Type, the market is segmented into AC Motors and DC Motors.

Based on End Use, the aircraft electric motors market is segmented into OEM and Aftermarket.

Based on Aircraft Type, the market is segmented into ( Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Advanced Air Mobility.

Based on Power Density, the market is segmented into Up to 5 kW/kg, 5-10 kW/kg and above 10 kW/kg.

Based on Torque, the market is segmented into Up to 1 Nm, 1-50 Nm, 50-200 Nm, and above 200 Nm. Based on Output Power, the market is segmented into Up to 10kW, 10-200 kW and above 200 kW. The aircraft electric motors market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 270 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $12.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6.3 Technology Trends

6.3.1 Electrical Propulsion

6.3.2 Electrical Systems

6.3.3 Urban Air Mobility

6.3.4 High-Power Batteries and Motors

6.3.5 New Power Sources for Electrical Systems

6.3.6 More Electric Aircraft

6.3.7 Automation of Motor Control

6.4 Impact of Megatrends

6.4.1 Implementation of Industry 4.0

6.4.2 Globalization of Supply Chain for Aircraft Electric Motors Manufacturing

6.5 Patent Analysis

7 Aircraft Electric Motors Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Propulsion Systems

7.3 Flight Control Systems

7.4 Environmental Control Systems

7.5 Engine Control Systems

7.6 Avionics Systems

7.7 Door Actuation Systems

7.8 Landing and Braking Systems

7.9 Cabin Interior Systems

7.10 Other Systems

8 Aircraft Electric Motors Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ac Motors

8.3 Dc Motors

9 Aircraft Electric Motors, by Output Power

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Up to 10 Kw

9.3 10-200 Kw

9.4 Above 200 Kw

10 Aircraft Electric Motors Market, by Torque

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Up to 1 Nm

10.3 1-50 Nm

10.4 50-200 Nm

10.5 Above 200 Nm

11 Aircraft Electric Motors Market, by Power Density

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Up to 5 Kw/Kg

11.3 5-10 Kw/Kg

11.4 Above 10 Kw/Kg

12 Aircraft Electric Motors Market, by Aircraft Type

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Fixed Wing

12.3 Rotary Wing

12.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

12.5 Advanced Air Mobility

13 Aircraft Electric Motors Market, by End Use

13.1 Introduction

13.2 OEM

13.3 Aftermarket

14 Aircraft Electric Motor Market, Space Application

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Future of Brushless Dc Motors in Aerospace

14.3 Mars Helicopter and Future of Extraterrestrial Flight

15 Aircraft Electric Motors Market, by Region

16 Competitive Landscape

17 Company Profiles

18 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Allied Motion, Inc.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Ametek, Inc.

Arc Systems Inc.

Electromech Technologies

Emrax D.O.O.

Evolito Limited

Faulhaber Micromo, LLC

H3X Technologies Inc.

Kde Direct

Magneto Aero Dynamics (Mad Components)

Magnix

Maxon

Meggitt plc

Mgm Compro

Moog, Inc.

Pipistrel D.O.O.

Rolls-Royce plc

T-Motor

Technodinamika

Thingap, Inc.

Turnigy Power Systems

Windings Inc.

Woodward, Inc.

Xoar International LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ip8m9x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment