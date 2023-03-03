ADAS Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Autonomous Vehicles Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ADAS Market by System (ACC, DMS, IPA, PDS< TJA, FCW,, RSR, LDW, AEB, BSD), Component (Camera, LiDAR, Ultrasonic, Radar), Vehicle Type, EV Type, Vehicle Class, Level of Autonomy, Offering, Sales Channel and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global ADAS market size is projected to grow from USD 27.2 billion in 2021 to USD 74.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.9%. Safety features are an important prerequisite for automotive customers across the world. Governments across the world have mandated the incorporation of features such as lane departure warning (LDW) and automatic emergency braking (AEB). Different types of safety features have, therefore, been developed to assist drivers and lower the number of accidents.

Growing demand for safety and driving assistance systems likely to drive the growth of the ADAS market during the forecast period

The automotive industry is witnessing a rapid evolution of safety features, which is expected to increase exponentially in the coming years to provide a safer and more convenient driving experience. Major OEMs such as Toyota and Honda are launching vehicles with features such as blind spot detection, rear cross traffic, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking as a standard. OEMs such as Cadillac, Tesla, Nissan, Honda, and Audi are currently developing L3 driving systems for their upcoming models. The increasing demand for sophisticated cruise control and driving comfort features has also fueled the safety systems market. Transforming a vehicle into a self-driving one could help reduce errors caused by drivers.

As per the NHTSA, the total number of fatalities due to road accidents in the US was 38,680 36,560 in 202018. ADAS could play a crucial role in reducing this number and lead to a safe, productive, and efficient driving experience. Active safety systems such as blind spot detection (BSD), automatic emergency braking (AEB), and lane departure warning (LDW) play a major role in automated driving technology today.

Demand for luxury vehicles will further strengthen the demand for ADAS during the forecast period. Several economies around the world have recovered from the 2008 recession. Higher growth rates have been observed in developing countries such as China and India, among others. The standard of living has also improved in developing countries, with a considerable rise in spending power. German auto brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi dominate the global luxury car market.

The change in consumer preferences has increased the demand for better products, which has positively affected the sales of premium cars across the globe. For instance, major BMW's automotive division recorded growth in 2019, despite the slowdown in the global automotive market. The division registered a growth of 6.8% in 2019 due to increasing deliveries in the luxury cars segment. Its subsidiary, Rolls Royce, sold 5,100 units, an increase of 21.6%, compared to 4,194 units, a year earlier, while the production volume increased by 25.3%. Similarly, the group sold more BMW-branded vehicles in 2019 than in 2018. Safety innovations are first introduced in the luxury and premium car segments, and this rise in sales will act as a driver for the ADAS market.

North America is projected to play a major role in the ADAS market during the forecast period

The North American region has been studied for the US, Canada, and Mexico. The ADAS market in the region is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the higher penetration of ADAS features in most vehicles here. North American OEMs such as Ford Motors Co., General Motors Co., and Fiat-Chrysler Automotive, along with established European and Asian OEMs such as Toyota (Japan), Nissan (Japan), Honda (Japan), Hyundai/Kia (South Korea), BMW (Germany), and Volkswagen (Germany) offer ADAS features in vehicles.

The automotive industry, largely dominated by the US, is one of the most advanced. The US is considered one of the most lucrative markets for ADAS, as it has always been an innovation hub for global automakers. The country houses domestic OEMs such as General Motors and Ford as well as foreign automakers such as FCA Group, Volkswagen, Toyota, and Nissan. These OEMs invest heavily in megatrends, such as connected mobility and autonomous vehicles. Major automakers in the US offer ADAS as standard in most vehicles. According to the NHTSA, 12 OEMs already mandated AEB in 75% of their new passenger car vehicles for the period September 1, 2018, through August 31, 2019. Just 2 years ago, penetration was only 30%. More active initiatives by OEMs would further increase the demand for AEB systems in the country.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Safety of Vehicles

Comfort Features Associated with Adas

Increasing Interest of Customers in Luxury Vehicles

Integration of Radar and Cameras in Modern Cars

Restraints

ADAS Infrastructure at Developing Stage

Consumer Acceptance of Autonomous Cars

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Autonomous Vehicles

Emergence of 5G Technology for Vehicles

Increasing Adoption of IoT and GPS in ADAS

Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles

New Trends in Shared Automotive Mobility

Huge Investments in Lidar Startups

Challenges

Hight Cost of Integration

Environmental Constraints and Security Threats

Maintaining Balance Between Cost and Quality

Lag in Real-Time Image Processing in Multi-Camera Systems

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 478 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $27.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $74.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Adas Market, by Vehicle Class

7 Adas Market, by Level of Autonomy

7.1 Introduction

7.2 L1

7.3 L2

7.4 L3

7.5 L4

7.6 L5

8 Adas Market, by Vehicle Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Passenger Cars

8.3 Light Commercial Vehicles

8.4 Trucks

8.5 Buses

8.6 Key Primary Insights

9 Adas Market, by Electric Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Battery Electric Vehicles

9.3 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

9.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicles

9.5 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

9.6 Key Primary Insights

10 Adas Market, by System Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Adaptive Cruise Control

10.3 Adaptive Front Light

10.4 Automatic Emergency Braking

10.5 Blind-Spot Detection

10.6 Cross-Traffic Alert

10.7 Driver Monitoring System

10.8 Forward Collision Warning

10.9 Intelligent Park Assist

10.10 Lane Departure Warning

10.11 Night Vision System

10.12 Pedestrian Detection System

10.13 Road Sign Recognition

10.14 Tire Pressure Monitoring System

10.15 Traffic Jam Assist

11 Adas Market, by Component

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Camera Unit

11.3 Lidar

11.4 Radar Sensors

11.5 Ultrasonic Sensors

11.6 Infrared Sensors

12 Adas Market, by Sales Channel

12.1 Introduction

12.2 OEM

12.3 Aftermarket

13 Adas Market, by Offering

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Hardware

13.3 Software

14 Adas Market, by Region

15 Competitive Landscape

16 Company Profiles

17 Analyst's Recommendations

18 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Aisin Corporation

Aptiv

Autoliv

Blackberry

Continental Ag

Denso

Ficosa International Sa

Hella

Hitachi Automotive

Hyundai Mobis

Infineon Technologies Ag

Intel

Magna International

Microsemi Corporation

Nvidia

Nxp Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Robert Bosch

Samsung Electronics

Texas Instruments

Valeo

Voxx International Corp

Xilinx

Zf Friedrichshafen

