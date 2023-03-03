India Games Market Report 2022: India's PC and Mobile Game Markets are Projected to Reach US$1.4 Billion in 2026,?with 630 Million Gamers

Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Games Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
What You'll Learn From This Report:
India has quickly become one of the most important markets that the publisher tracks and is the fastest growing market by both revenue and gamers in the Asia-10 region, which the publisher classifies as: SEA-6 (Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam), Japan, South Korea, Chinese Taipei, and India. India has the largest gamer base in the Asia-10 region and the second largest in the world, behind China. India is a mobile first market that 2016 underwent a digital revolution.
India's nearly 400 million gamers account for over half of the 788 million gamers in Asia-10 and are a formidable force to be understood and served by developers and publishers, hardware and peripherals companies, streaming platforms, and advertisers and sponsors.
India's gamers combined with the rest of Asia-10 gamers and China's 702 million gamers equal to 1.5 billion gamers -nearly 20% of the worldwide population and 36% of the Asia-10 population. They are an important user base with immense growth potential.
The Report Includes:
- Market model and 5 year forecast through 2026
- Macroeconomic data
- Revenue
- Revenue by genre
- Gamers
- ARPU
- Results of a survey of more than 1,000 gamers.
- Top games
- Top publishers
- Trends
- Market developments
- Local market updates
- Esports
- Esports tournaments
- Esports teams and sponsors
- Regulatory overview
- PC ownership
- Impact of gaming on PC purchase
- PC brand and spending
- PC accessory brand
- PC game spending and payment methods
- PC gaming hours
- Console
- Top PC games
- Internet cafes
- Mobile games spending
- Top mobile games
- Mobile gaming behavior
- App stores
- Mobile payments
- 91 slides
- 30+ exhibits
Key Takeaways from the Analysis:
- India's PC and mobile game markets are projected to generate player spending of US$704.5 million in 2022 with 396.4 million gamers, growing to reach US$1.4 billion in 2026?with 630 million gamers
- This excludes revenue from Real Money Gaming, which is currently an important yet separate part of India's games market
- India is the fastest growing market in Asia-10 for both revenue and gamers and it is also the second largest games market in the world by gamers, behind China
- India is a mobile first market with 98.8% of gamers playing on the platform, accounting for 85% of total market revenue. Data costs in India are the lowest in the world and 5G has started rolling out this year.
- Indian gamers spend an average of 14.1 hours per week on mobile games and India has the highest proportion of mobile gamers across the Asia-10 region that play over 5 hours per week
- Propensity to pay has increased with a higher number of spenders and higher spending per paying user. 34% of gamers in India spent money on games in 2022
- 2023 will have a lower growth rate than 2022 because this will include the first full year impact of BGMI's ban. The growth rate could be revised down if additional mobile games are banned in 2023
Companies Mentioned
- Activision Blizzard
- AppLovin Corp
- Asus
- Azur Interactive Games Limited
- Big Network
- BitKraft Ventures
- Bombay Play
- Booyah
- Care Game
- CD Projekt Red
- Crazy Labs
- Egg Network
- Electronic Arts
- Embracer Group
- Epic Games
- Facebook Gaming
- Galaxy Racer
- Game Eon
- Gamerji
- Games 247
- Gametion
- Google Play
- Ivy
- Jio Games
- Krafton
- Lila Games
- Loco
- miHoYo
- Miniclip
- Moon Active
- Nautilus Mobile
- Nazara Technology
- nCore Games
- Nintendo
- Nvidia
- Octro
- Outfit7
- Playrix
- PlayVerse
- Riot Games
- Rockstar India (Rockstar Games)
- Rooter
- SayGames
- Skyesports
- Sony
- Supercell
- SUPERSONIC STUDIOS
- The Gaming Project
- TOP GAMES INC.
- Twitch
- Ubisoft
- Upskillz Games
- Valve
- Voodoo
- Winzo
- Xbox
