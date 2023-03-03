Introducing The “Take 3 For Me Hearing Challenge"

Washington D.C., March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, in recognition of World Hearing Day on March 3, 2023, the Hearing Industries Association launched a new initiative as part of the Hear Well campaign that encourages Americans to get their hearing screened. The “Take 3 for Me Hearing Challenge” urges people to take 3 simple steps that could changes their lives for the better:

Click the link: www.hearing.org/hearing-screening/ Take the quick online hearing screening. If prompted, schedule an appointment with a hearing professional to discuss your results and decide if a more comprehensive hearing exam is needed.

“Hearing loss is widespread and often ignored, and the impact is frequently misunderstood. If you follow these three steps, you will be on a path to a lifetime of good hearing,” said Kate Carr, President of the Hearing Industries Association (HIA). “The results of this easy screening can lead you to a hearing professional who will help you determine if a more comprehensive exam is needed.”

Hearing Loss Facts

Hearing loss can be a result of exposure to loud noise, illness, medications, aging or genetics.[1]

Over 1.5 billion people globally[2] and an estimated 38 million Americans have some degree of hearing loss and would benefit from a hearing aid.[3]

In the U.S., 6% of adults aged 18 to 44, 14% between age 45 and 64, and 27% of those over 65 have difficulty hearing.[4]

8 in 10 who chose to treat their hearing loss report life-changing results and 91% of hearing aid owners say they are satisfied with their hearing professional.[5]

If left untreated, hearing loss is associated with cognitive decline[6] and 46 percent higher total health care costs over a 10-year period.[7]

The “Hear Well” campaign began last year and is educating audiences about hearing health and the value and expertise of hearing professionals through an integrated, multi-platform approach using social media, traditional media, and paid advertisements. The campaign is sponsored by the Hearing Industries Association and joined by sixteen partner organizations.

To learn more about this campaign and download campaign materials, please visit www.Hearing.org.

##

About HIA

The Hearing Industries Association (HIA), a forum for hearing aid manufacturers, suppliers, and providers, strongly supports increased access to hearing health solutions and affordability of hearing aids. Through research, technological advancements, and a deep understanding of the importance of hearing health and the role of the hearing health professional, HIA members strive to provide the best hearing loss solutions to fit the unique hearing loss and lifestyle of each individual. For more information, visit www.betterhearing.org, or follow HIA on Facebook @betterhearingHIA and Twitter @better_hearing.

